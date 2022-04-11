Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Man indicted on multiple sex crimes with minor could face life in prison, Deters says

Man indicted on multiple sex crimes with minor could face life in prison, Deters says
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Apr. 11, 2022 at 12:35 PM EDT|Updated: Apr. 11, 2022 at 1:01 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A man, who is accused of multiple sex crimes with a minor, was indicted Monday and could face life in prison if convicted, according to Hamilton County Prosecutor Joe Deters.

Deters says that between May 2021 and Feb. 2022, Mouthaz Abass, 32, raped a 12-year-old girl on multiple occasions.

During the investigation, officers found recordings of the offenses on his phone.

According to court documents, Abass allegedly had sex with her while she was tied down.

Deters says that investigators discovered that Abass also beat her several times with belts, wires, and an extension cord.

Court records show that Abass faces 15 counts of rape, two counts of endangering children, one count of pandering sexually oriented matter involving a minor, and illegal use of a minor or impaired person in a nudity-oriented material of performance.

The girl is in a safe place, Deters said.

Jail records show that Abass is held at the Hamilton County Justice Center on a $1 million secured bond.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Coroner called to crash in West Chester Tuesday, April 12.
Woman killed in West Chester crash, police say
Bengals Quarterback Joe Burrow and wide receivers Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins with Reds First...
WATCH: Joe Burrow throws first pitch on Reds Opening Day
Julie Groteke, 45, was acquitted on all nine charges of child endangering Monday, according to...
Cincinnati-area daycare provider acquitted on all counts of child endangering, court docs say
One person died as a result of the crash, Hamilton County Coroner says.
Person killed in crash on I-71 South at MLK, coroner says
Damage from a head-on crash that killed one driver on Interstate 71 South Monday night.
Driver going wrong way on I-71 killed late Monday

Latest News

Celebrate Covington Restaurant Week until April 17
Celebrate Covington Restaurant Week until April 17
Savor Cincinnati returns for the fifth year
Savor Cincinnati returns for the fifth year
Owner of We Love It Too discusses store's Easter goodies
Owner of We Love It Too discusses store's Easter goodies
Nathaniel Livingston was arrested in connection with assaulting a mother and her three children...
Man assaults a mother, 3 children in Mt. Healthy, court docs say
2 people were injured in the crash.
2 seriously injured in Clermont County motorcycle accident