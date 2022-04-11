Murder suspect killed in NKY officer-involved shooting

COVINGTON, Ky. (WXIX) - The person killed early Monday in an officer-involved shooting in Covington has been identified.

Ali Coulter, 20, was shot by a Cincinnati police officer during a combined investigation between CPD and the Covington Police Department, according to a Cincinnati police spokesperson.

It happened around 9:15 a.m. in the area of 18th and Garrard streets.

Coulter, who was a convicted felon, was one of two murder suspects in an April 6 homicide of Christian Jones, according to court records.

The Cincinnati Police Fugitive Apprehension Squad were there to speak with Ali’s mother about his whereabouts. Officers did not know Coulter was home at the time, according to FOP President Sgt. Dan Hills.

Per the CPD spokesperson, it’s typical for the Fugitive Apprehension Squad to travel across state lines to conduct interviews. According to protocol, members of the squad were accompanied by Covington police.

The CPD spokesperson says some members of the squad were in plainclothes but all were equipped with body-worn cameras.

As officers arrived, Coulter immediately came outside through the back door and approached the officers with a loaded gun pointed at them, according to the spokesperson. Hils says Coulter “ran at” the officers.

The officers ordered him to drop the gun several times, according to the spokesperson, after which the officers were “forced to utilize their training to stop the threat.”

EMS transported Coulter to St. Elizabeth’s Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

>> Covington shootings have residents on edge: ‘It’s just been getting bad’

CPD interim Chief Lt. Col. Theresa Theetge said, “Any time there is a loss of life, it is a traumatic and tragic situation for everyone involved. Our officers thought they were going to interview the mother of a murder suspect and ultimately had to use deadly force in front of her.”

Cincinnati Mayor Aftab Pureval commented, “During today’s shooting, a life was tragically lost. This incident occurred during the investigation of a homicide suspect, when our police were working to prevent further violent crime. As with all officer-involved shooting shootings, there will be a thorough and transparent investigation, and the City will continue to provide update.”

Hils added, “The officers followed their training and CPD policy and shot the suspect. While the loss of life is always tragic, this shows the terrible danger police officers face every day. A situation that began as just asking a family member a few questions quickly became a deadly threat to officers’ lives.”

Kentucky State Police is handling the investigation as it has statewide jurisdiction over officer-involved shootings.

KSP says US Marshals were also involved in the incident but does not specify in what capacity.

The officers involved in the shooting are on paid administrative leave.

Coulter’s family says his death could have been avoided. They are asking for the body camera footage to be released.

“He shouldn’t have been shot excessively like that,” one family member said. “Like, that looked like a firing squad.”

The family member continued: “I want justice and I want body cams and I want people to be accountable for whatever. However it comes out.”

Christian Jones, 28, the East Price Hill homicide victim, was shot in his car before crashing on Bassett Road, near the intersection of Elberon Avenue, police say.

The other suspect in Jones’ death, 18-year-old Youssouf Niangane, was arrested Monday.

Jones’ family says he was doing a “bootleg,” which is when a person gives another individual a ride in exchange for money.

Court records say Coulter conspired to rob and kill Jones.

