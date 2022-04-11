Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Murder suspect killed in NKY officer-involved shooting

The suspect was shot in front of his mother at her home in Covington, police say.
By Kim Schupp, Mike Schell and Brian Planalp
Published: Apr. 11, 2022 at 10:35 AM EDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COVINGTON, Ky. (WXIX) - The person killed early Monday in an officer-involved shooting in Covington has been identified.

Ali Coulter, 20, was shot by a Cincinnati police officer during a combined investigation between CPD and the Covington Police Department, according to a Cincinnati police spokesperson.

It happened around 9:15 a.m. in the area of 18th and Garrard streets.

Coulter, who was a convicted felon, was one of two murder suspects in an April 6 homicide of Christian Jones, according to court records.

The Cincinnati Police Fugitive Apprehension Squad were there to speak with Ali’s mother about his whereabouts. Officers did not know Coulter was home at the time, according to FOP President Sgt. Dan Hills.

Ali Coulter, 20, was shot by a Cincinnati police officer during a combined investigation...
Ali Coulter, 20, was shot by a Cincinnati police officer during a combined investigation between CPD and the Covington Police Department, according to a Cincinnati police spokesperson.(Cincinnati Police Department)

Per the CPD spokesperson, it’s typical for the Fugitive Apprehension Squad to travel across state lines to conduct interviews. According to protocol, members of the squad were accompanied by Covington police.

The CPD spokesperson says some members of the squad were in plainclothes but all were equipped with body-worn cameras.

As officers arrived, Coulter immediately came outside through the back door and approached the officers with a loaded gun pointed at them, according to the spokesperson. Hils says Coulter “ran at” the officers.

The officers ordered him to drop the gun several times, according to the spokesperson, after which the officers were “forced to utilize their training to stop the threat.”

EMS transported Coulter to St. Elizabeth’s Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

>> Covington shootings have residents on edge: ‘It’s just been getting bad’

CPD interim Chief Lt. Col. Theresa Theetge said, “Any time there is a loss of life, it is a traumatic and tragic situation for everyone involved. Our officers thought they were going to interview the mother of a murder suspect and ultimately had to use deadly force in front of her.”

Cincinnati Mayor Aftab Pureval commented, “During today’s shooting, a life was tragically lost. This incident occurred during the investigation of a homicide suspect, when our police were working to prevent further violent crime. As with all officer-involved shooting shootings, there will be a thorough and transparent investigation, and the City will continue to provide update.”

Hils added, “The officers followed their training and CPD policy and shot the suspect. While the loss of life is always tragic, this shows the terrible danger police officers face every day. A situation that began as just asking a family member a few questions quickly became a deadly threat to officers’ lives.”

Kentucky State Police is handling the investigation as it has statewide jurisdiction over officer-involved shootings.

KSP says US Marshals were also involved in the incident but does not specify in what capacity.

The officers involved in the shooting are on paid administrative leave.

Coulter’s family says his death could have been avoided. They are asking for the body camera footage to be released.

“He shouldn’t have been shot excessively like that,” one family member said. “Like, that looked like a firing squad.”

The family member continued: “I want justice and I want body cams and I want people to be accountable for whatever. However it comes out.”

Christian Jones, 28, the East Price Hill homicide victim, was shot in his car before crashing on Bassett Road, near the intersection of Elberon Avenue, police say.

The other suspect in Jones’ death, 18-year-old Youssouf Niangane, was arrested Monday.

Jones’ family says he was doing a “bootleg,” which is when a person gives another individual a ride in exchange for money.

Court records say Coulter conspired to rob and kill Jones.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hamilton County Sheriff Charmaine McGuffey held Jason Robinson's photo as she announced the...
Hamilton County Sheriff’s deputy smuggled 12 ounces of marijuana into jail, sheriff says
The medical helicopter Air Care flew a driver to a hospital after a serious injury crash in the...
Driver airlifted to hospital from Butler County crash
Emmanuel Curry, 20, pleaded guilty Friday to 69 counts of child pornography, Kenton County...
NKY man pleads guilty to nearly 70 counts of child porn
24-year-old driver dead, another critically injured in Winton Hills crash

Latest News

A crash on Interstate 75 in Clifton Monday night.
I-71 South closed at MLK due to serious crash, police say
Dawan Trotter was killed in Westwood in April 2014.
‘You never get over it:’ Family of murdered man seek answers in unsolved case
Liberty “Libby” German and Abigail Williams.
Investigators expand plea for info in case of slain Indiana teens
Paul Bradley
Deputies searching for missing Dearborn County man
Cecil W. Herman Learning Center, Hebrew Union College, CUF, Cincinnati, OH
Hebrew Union College closes 147-year residential rabbinical program in Cincinnati