Purple People Bridge in need of facelift as it turns 150 years old

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - You’ve probably noticed in recent years that the Purple People Bridge is more of a gray color than purple. The bridge is owned by a non-profit and that makes expensive repairs or maintenance a little more difficult. This year, the bridge celebrates a big anniversary and they are hoping soon it will be bright and freshly painted.

“Not only to be a pedestrian and a people bridge,” says Newport Southbank Bridge Company President Will Weber, “But we need to put the purple back in purple people.”

When you look at the Purple People Bridge, it’s hard to see the purple paint anymore.

It was last painted 20 years ago and is overdue for a facelift. This year, the bridge turns 150.

Mayors from both Newport and Cincinnati say it’s important to keep this bridge open, safe and functional for many years to come.

“I’m excited to partner with Mayor Guidugli to bring some more attention to this bridge,” says Cincinnati Mayor Aftab Pureval, “And how critical it is not just for the people who are here right now but also for tourists and future residents.”

“When this bridge shut down, it was emotional,” remembers Newport Mayor Tom Guidugli, “It was their safe tie to downtown Cincinnati.”

Just last year, the bridge was closed for six months after a large stone fell from one of the piers. Those repairs were costly for the Newport Southbank Bridge Company. That’s the non-profit that owns the bridge.

“There will be a lot of partnerships and collaboration on both sides of the river,” says Weber, “As you approach the bridge from both Cincinnati and Newport, we’re really going to take beautification and an overall strategy, so you can see what this bridge means to both sides of the river.”

“As we move into the next phase of trying to solidify this bridge and strengthen it for the future generations,” adds Mayor Guidugli, “It’s going to require commitment from government, residents, everyone.”

Mayor Pureval says the bridge is an institution here in the region and it’s important to maintain the bridge for the 1,500 people that cross it daily.

“This bridge really is a personification of our commitment as a region to be pedestrian-friendly,” says Mayor Pureval, “Making sure that we grow our two communities but when we grow we make sure we’re thinking about our infrastructure. Not just for cars and buses but also for bikes and pedestrians.”

$1.5 million is the estimated cost to paint the bridge purple.

Several events will be planned throughout the year to celebrate the 150th anniversary and raise money to help to cover costs.

The goal is to secure funding for the painting project by March 1st and have the painting job complete by Labor Day 2023.

The events will be posted online later this month. You can also host a private event on the bridge and find more here.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.