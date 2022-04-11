Reading High School student brings airsoft gun to school, prompts lockdown

READING, Ohio (WXIX) - A 15-year-old Reading High School student is charged with inducing panic after bringing an airsoft gun to school, according to the police department.

Around 11:30 a.m. Monday, the school resource officer called the Reading Police Department saying there were reports a student was showing a gun to classmates.

The school was put on lockdown, and the 15-year-old was taken away by the officer until the alleged weapon was found, police said.

It turns out the weapon, which was in the teen’s backpack, was an airsoft gun, according to Reading police.

The police department said while it was only an airsoft gun, it easily could have been mistaken for a real gun. Reading police applauded the students who reported the activity.

