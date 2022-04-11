Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Reading High School student brings airsoft gun to school, prompts lockdown

The school was put on lockdown until it was determined the student did not have a real gun.
The school was put on lockdown until it was determined the student did not have a real gun.(Source: File (custom credit))
By Jared Goffinet
Published: Apr. 11, 2022 at 2:57 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

READING, Ohio (WXIX) - A 15-year-old Reading High School student is charged with inducing panic after bringing an airsoft gun to school, according to the police department.

Around 11:30 a.m. Monday, the school resource officer called the Reading Police Department saying there were reports a student was showing a gun to classmates.

The school was put on lockdown, and the 15-year-old was taken away by the officer until the alleged weapon was found, police said.

It turns out the weapon, which was in the teen’s backpack, was an airsoft gun, according to Reading police.

The police department said while it was only an airsoft gun, it easily could have been mistaken for a real gun. Reading police applauded the students who reported the activity.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Coroner called to crash in West Chester Tuesday, April 12.
Woman killed in West Chester crash, police say
Bengals Quarterback Joe Burrow and wide receivers Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins with Reds First...
WATCH: Joe Burrow throws first pitch on Reds Opening Day
Julie Groteke, 45, was acquitted on all nine charges of child endangering Monday, according to...
Cincinnati-area daycare provider acquitted on all counts of child endangering, court docs say
One person died as a result of the crash, Hamilton County Coroner says.
Person killed in crash on I-71 South at MLK, coroner says
Damage from a head-on crash that killed one driver on Interstate 71 South Monday night.
Driver going wrong way on I-71 killed late Monday

Latest News

Celebrate Covington Restaurant Week until April 17
Celebrate Covington Restaurant Week until April 17
Savor Cincinnati returns for the fifth year
Savor Cincinnati returns for the fifth year
Owner of We Love It Too discusses store's Easter goodies
Owner of We Love It Too discusses store's Easter goodies
Nathaniel Livingston was arrested in connection with assaulting a mother and her three children...
Man assaults a mother, 3 children in Mt. Healthy, court docs say
2 people were injured in the crash.
2 seriously injured in Clermont County motorcycle accident