CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Baseball is back!

Tuesday, April 12 marks Opening Day in Cincinnati, as the Reds take on the Cleveland Guardians at Great American Ball Park.

STRIKE ‼ Bengals Quarterback Joe Burrow throws the 2022 Reds Opening Day First Pitch to his head coach, Zac Taylor! pic.twitter.com/eJlRA4ds6Q — FOX19 NOW (@FOX19) April 12, 2022

From one ROY to another 🏆 -->🏆



Bengals Wide Receiver Ja'Marr Chase presents the 2021 NL Rookie of the Year Award to Reds Second Baseman Jonathan India! pic.twitter.com/9QWx01uSXt — FOX19 NOW (@FOX19) April 12, 2022

It is a sea of red outside Great American Ball Park! #Reds #OpeningDay pic.twitter.com/oJsjENgd9N — FOX19 NOW (@FOX19) April 12, 2022

Barry and Marty welcome back the Findlay Market Opening Day Parade! 👋#RedsOpeningDay pic.twitter.com/cTRwQ0hSbX — Cincinnati Reds (@Reds) April 12, 2022

