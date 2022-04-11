Second suspect arrested following East Price Hill murder

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A suspect has been arrested in connection with an April 6 shooting in East Price Hill.

Youssouf Niangane, 18, was arrested on April 8 in connection with the death of 28-year-old Christian Jones, according to the Cincinnati Police Department.

While Niangane was arrested, another suspect was identified as the person killed in Monday’s officer-involved shooting in Covington.

Ali Coulter, 20, was wanted for murder when he was shot and killed by police in the area of 18th and Garrard streets, the Hamilton County Prosecutor’s Office said.

Court records claim Coulter “conspired to rob and kill Jones.”

Jones was shot in his car before crashing on Bassett Road, near the intersection of Elberon Avenue, according to the Cincinnati Police Department.

His family says Jones was doing a “bootleg,” which is when a person gives an individual a ride in exchange for money.

