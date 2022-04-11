Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Teens arrested for 2021 Avondale murder could face life in prison

Teens arrested for 2021 Avondale murder could face life in prison
By Jared Goffinet
Published: Apr. 11, 2022 at 1:01 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Two suspects face life in prison following their indictment on a murder charge for the death of a 16-year-old in Avondale.

Denerick Williams, 17, and Tayvon Coffee, 18, have been indicted on murder, felonious assault and weapon charges, Hamilton County Prosecutor Joseph Deters announced Monday.

Williams is also facing an escape charge for leaving an Ohio Department of Jobs and Family Services licensed facility before the deadly 2021 shooting, Deters said. Williams was placed at the facility as a result of juvenile adjudications for stealing a vehicle and drugs, Deters said.

Coffee was indicted on a theft charge as well, Deters said.

On June 21, 2021, Coffee was driving a stolen vehicle with Williams and two 14-year-olds when the three passengers fired gunshots into a crowded parking lot on Reading Road, the prosecutor explained.

Sixteen-year-old Galevon Beauchamp was hit in the gunfire. Beauchamp died a few days later from the gunshot wounds.

The two 14-year-olds have also been charged, and Deters said his office filed motions to try the pair as adults.

Coffee, who is also facing a theft charge, was 17 at the time of the shooting.

If he and Williams are convicted on all counts, they face the max possible sentence of life in prison, according to Deters.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Coroner called to crash in West Chester Tuesday, April 12.
Woman killed in West Chester crash, police say
Bengals Quarterback Joe Burrow and wide receivers Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins with Reds First...
WATCH: Joe Burrow throws first pitch on Reds Opening Day
Julie Groteke, 45, was acquitted on all nine charges of child endangering Monday, according to...
Cincinnati-area daycare provider acquitted on all counts of child endangering, court docs say
One person died as a result of the crash, Hamilton County Coroner says.
Person killed in crash on I-71 South at MLK, coroner says
Damage from a head-on crash that killed one driver on Interstate 71 South Monday night.
Driver going wrong way on I-71 killed late Monday

Latest News

Celebrate Covington Restaurant Week until April 17
Celebrate Covington Restaurant Week until April 17
Savor Cincinnati returns for the fifth year
Savor Cincinnati returns for the fifth year
Owner of We Love It Too discusses store's Easter goodies
Owner of We Love It Too discusses store's Easter goodies
Nathaniel Livingston was arrested in connection with assaulting a mother and her three children...
Man assaults a mother, 3 children in Mt. Healthy, court docs say
2 people were injured in the crash.
2 seriously injured in Clermont County motorcycle accident