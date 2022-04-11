Teens arrested for 2021 Avondale murder could face life in prison

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Two suspects face life in prison following their indictment on a murder charge for the death of a 16-year-old in Avondale.

Denerick Williams, 17, and Tayvon Coffee, 18, have been indicted on murder, felonious assault and weapon charges, Hamilton County Prosecutor Joseph Deters announced Monday.

Williams is also facing an escape charge for leaving an Ohio Department of Jobs and Family Services licensed facility before the deadly 2021 shooting, Deters said. Williams was placed at the facility as a result of juvenile adjudications for stealing a vehicle and drugs, Deters said.

Coffee was indicted on a theft charge as well, Deters said.

On June 21, 2021, Coffee was driving a stolen vehicle with Williams and two 14-year-olds when the three passengers fired gunshots into a crowded parking lot on Reading Road, the prosecutor explained.

Sixteen-year-old Galevon Beauchamp was hit in the gunfire. Beauchamp died a few days later from the gunshot wounds.

The two 14-year-olds have also been charged, and Deters said his office filed motions to try the pair as adults.

Coffee, who is also facing a theft charge, was 17 at the time of the shooting.

If he and Williams are convicted on all counts, they face the max possible sentence of life in prison, according to Deters.

This is insanity. I know for many it is hard to imagine teenage boys being this dangerous. The longer we excuse and minimize the serious criminal offenses committed by juveniles, the more cases like this we will have. This is the second homicide charged this year relating to juveniles who were under court supervision at the time of the homicide. It is unacceptable.”

