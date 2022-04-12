Contests
Cincinnati-area daycare provider acquitted on all counts of child endangering, court docs say

By Natalya Daoud
Published: Apr. 12, 2022 at 2:41 PM EDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) -A Wyoming daycare provider was acquitted by a Hamilton County judge Monday after she was accused of endangering children while running an illegal daycare out of her home, court documents read.

Julie Groteke, 45, was accused of nine counts of child endangering after police say they found her passed out with a blood alcohol content of .328% while caring for nine children in her home on Springfield Pike in 2019, according an affidavit.

Officers were called to the home by a woman whose granddaughter was within the home.

She told police she went into the home after hearing a child crying inside and found Groteke ‘passed out on the couch.’

Groteke was taken to Bethesda North Hospital in an ambulance.

Hamilton County Department of Job & Family Services told FOX19 NOW that she did not have a license to run a daycare and was running one illegally.

According to court documents, Groteke was only charged with endangering children.

