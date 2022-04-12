Cincinnati police to conduct separate investigation into deadly NKY officer-involved shooting

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Cincinnati Police Department will conduct a separate investigation into the deadly officer-involved shooting on Monday in Covington, Kentucky.

On Tuesday, Cincinnati Mayor Aftab Pureval, Interim Police Chief Lt.C Teresa Theetge and other leaders held a press conference to discuss the shooting of 20-year-old Ali Coulter.

The shooting happened in Covington, Kentucky around 9:15 a.m. in the area of 18th and Garrard streets.

The Cincinnati Police Fugitive Apprehension Squad went to the home of Coulter’s mom to speak with her about her son’s whereabouts, Interim Chief Theetge explained.

Coulter was one of two murder suspects in the April 6 homicide of Christian Jones in Cincinnati, she explained.

Covington officers were at the scene as part of the investigation. Per the CPD spokesperson, it is typical for the Fugitive Apprehension Squad to travel across state lines to conduct interviews. According to protocol, members of the squad were accompanied by Covington police.

The officers were unaware Coulter was at his mother’s home when they arrived, Theetge said. It was not until Coulter came out of the house, armed with a loaded gun, that officers knew he was there, according to the interim chief.

FOP President Sgt. Dan Hills said Monday Coulter “ran at” the officers.

Two officers, identified as Officer Charles Knapp and Police Specialist Mark Longworth, fired at Coulter, Theetge explained.

Knapp and Longworth were the only two officers who fired their weapons, she added.

Police then rendered aid immediately to Coulter before EMS transported him to St. Elizabeth’s Hospital. The 20-year-old died at the hospital.

Officers Knapp and Longworth are on paid administrative leave.

The two of them are veterans of the department. Knapp joined CPD in 2004 and Longworth in 1998. Both of the veteran officers were involved in shootings early on in their careers, according to Theetge.

Officers had their body cameras activated at the time of the shooting, she said.

Coulter’s family said Monday his death could have been avoided. They are asking for the body camera footage to be released.

“He shouldn’t have been shot excessively like that,” one family member said. “Like, that looked like a firing squad.”

The family member continued: “I want justice, and I want body cams, and I want people to be accountable for whatever. However it comes out.”

The bodycam video will be available to the public once the department can release it.

Interim Chief Theetge explained Jones’ mother and Coulter’s mom are both grieving. She said the department has reached out to Coulter’s family but has not heard back.

Kentucky State Police is leading the investigation, but Theetge said CPD will conduct a “parallel” investigation into the officers’ actions.

The investigation could take two weeks.

