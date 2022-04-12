Woman killed in West Chester crash, police say

WEST CHESTER TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - First responders are at the scene of a crash in West Chester early Tuesday evening.

The coroner has been called to the crash, according to a township spokesperson.

Police tell FOX19 a woman in her 20s was killed in the crash.

We are in West Chester on Civic Center BLVD where police say a woman in her 20s was killed in a two car crash around 3:45pm. It is a very sad scene as her family members are holding each other. @FOX19 pic.twitter.com/GcoABU1IkC — Courtney King (@Fox19CourtKing) April 12, 2022

It happened around 3: 45 p.m. on Civic Centre Boulevard off Union Centre Boulevard near Interstate 75.

The crash involved two vehicles.

No word on the number of injuries or what led to the crash.

“It’s very sad,” said West Chester Police Capt. Bruce Hoffbauer. “It’s opening day, and a lot of people are out here at bars and restaurants and different events. It’s a happy time, but a difficult time.”

Hoffbauer says they don’t know what caused the crash but say one driver was going the wrong way. He says the other driver was not injured and is cooperating with police.

“This is a very tragic thing that’s very difficult for first responders,” he said. “So we are trying to deal with family members on scene. Family members of both drivers showed up. It’s a very difficult time for them.”

We will update this story as more information becomes available.

