Deputies searching for missing Dearborn County man

LAWRENCEBURG, In. (WXIX) - Sheriff’s deputies are searching for a 59-year-old Dearborn County man.

Paul Bradley went missing from Lawrenceburg Monday around 1:35 p.m., according to the Dearborn County Sheriff’s Office.

His described as 5′11″ and 210 lbs. with gray hair and blue eyes.

Deputies say he was last seen driving a maroon 2000 Dodge Dakota with Indiana plate TK431OAP.

He is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

If you have any information on Paul Bradley, contact the Dearborn County Sheriff’s Department at 812-532-3200 or 911.

