Driver going wrong way on I-71 killed late Monday

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The driver killed in the wrong-way crash on I-71 late Monday has been identified.

Joe Brantley, 32, was driving a 2011 Chevy Malibu northbound on southbound I-71, according to the Cincinnati Police Department.

As he drove in the wrong direction, Brantley hit another Chevy Malibu, which was being driven by 58-year-old Marion Shelton, police said.

The traffic unit responded to the crash around 10 p.m.

Brantley was taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, where he died from his injuries, according to CPD. He was not wearing a seatbelt, police added.

Shelton, who was wearing a seatbelt, suffered minor injuries and is expected to be ok, according to police.

Excessive speed and impairment as factors are yet to be determined, per police.

Two days in a row we’ve reported tragic updates to car crashes in the city involving fatalities where the drivers weren’t wearing seatbelts.



Front seat occupants of a sedan can reduce the chance of fatal injury by 45% by wearing a seatbelt. #seatbeltssavelives pic.twitter.com/ja4P8HGsh3 — Cincinnati Police Department (@CincyPD) April 12, 2022

