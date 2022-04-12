Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Driver going wrong way on I-71 killed late Monday

Driver going wrong way on I-71 killed late Monday
By Jared Goffinet
Published: Apr. 12, 2022 at 5:39 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The driver killed in the wrong-way crash on I-71 late Monday has been identified.

Joe Brantley, 32, was driving a 2011 Chevy Malibu northbound on southbound I-71, according to the Cincinnati Police Department.

As he drove in the wrong direction, Brantley hit another Chevy Malibu, which was being driven by 58-year-old Marion Shelton, police said.

The traffic unit responded to the crash around 10 p.m.

Brantley was taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, where he died from his injuries, according to CPD. He was not wearing a seatbelt, police added.

Shelton, who was wearing a seatbelt, suffered minor injuries and is expected to be ok, according to police.

Excessive speed and impairment as factors are yet to be determined, per police.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Covington police vehicles block traffic at 18th and Garrard streets Monday morning. Covington...
Murder suspect killed in NKY officer-involved shooting
Hamilton County Sheriff Charmaine McGuffey held Jason Robinson's photo as she announced the...
Hamilton County Sheriff’s deputy smuggled 12 ounces of marijuana into jail, sheriff says
One person died as a result of the crash, Hamilton County Coroner says.
Person killed in crash on I-71 South at MLK, coroner says
24-year-old driver dead, another critically injured in Winton Hills crash
Bengals Quarterback Joe Burrow and wide receivers Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins with Reds First...
WATCH: Joe Burrow throws first pitch on Reds Opening Day

Latest News

Jesika Walters
Cincinnati mother-of-three believed to be in danger, missing for a week
Coroner called to crash in West Chester Tuesday, April 12.
Woman killed in West Chester crash, police say
Burrow
Bengals Quarterback Joe Burrow throws the 2022 Reds Opening Day First Pitch to Zac Taylor
David Ridenour, 40, of Lebanon, was found guilty of rape in March for crimes he committed in...
Man convicted of third rape sentenced in Warren County