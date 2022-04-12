Contests
‘He died a free man’: Isaiah Andrews, exonerated for 1974 murder of his wife, dies at 83

Andrews spent 45 years in prison after he was wrongfully convicted for the murder of his wife
Isaiah Andrews
Isaiah Andrews
By Sia Nyorkor
Published: Apr. 11, 2022 at 9:41 PM EDT
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Isaiah Andrews, the man who wrongfully spent 45 years in jail for a crime he didn’t commit, died at the age of 83.

For more than four decades, Andrews proclaimed his innocence from behind bars.

“He never wavered. He maintained that he was in a position to clear his name for his family and I think he died a peaceful man as a result of that,” said Marcus Sidoti, attorney at Friedman, Gilbert + Gerhardstein.

“This is America, how could my fellow man treat me like this?"

In 1974 Andrews was arrested and charged with aggravated murder in the stabbing death of his wife, Regina Andrews, at the Colonial House Hotel in Cleveland.

Regina was stabbed 11 times, according to the coroner who performed the autopsy.

Her body was found dumped in Forest Hills Park, wrapped in bedroom linen.

Isaiah Andrews was convicted and sentenced to life in prison.

In 2018, Ohio Innocence Project took up his case and lawyers discovered police had evidence that someone else could be the killer.

They said that information was never publicly revealed to the court or to Andrews.

A new trial was held in October 2021 and a jury found him not guilty of the aggravated murder charge.

82-year-old man granted new trial in Cuyahoga County after maintaining innocence in 1974 murder of wife

The state of Ohio officially recognized the not guilty verdict in March 2022 and Andrews was exonerated.

Man cleared after 45 years in prison

Sunday, April 10, Andrews died from complications with cancer.

His attorney said he spent his final days as a free man after being imprisoned all those years.

“I think when he was released at his age, he realized that fight wasn’t over yet. He knew time was limited, as we all do at his age, to make sure he got justice for him and his wife,” said Sidoti.

Attorneys filed two lawsuits on his behalf: one against the city of Cleveland and the original officers who arrested him and a federal civil rights lawsuit.

Sidoti said although Andrews never got his 45 years back, his estate is moving forward.

“He died a free man and I think everybody should celebrate that. Although it was short and although he was old, justice to some degree was served,” said Sidoti.

Andrews’ attorneys have announced a memorial: Wednesday, April 13 from 12-1pm at CVIC Chagrin Valley Islamic Center, located at 6909 Liberty Road in Solon, OH 44139. All are welcome to attend.

In lieu of flowers, please send donations in Isaiah’s name to the X-Freedom Housing Group, www.xfhg.org, or Baiul Maal of Greater Cleveland, 30600 Stratford Drive, Solon, OH 44139.

