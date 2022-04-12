I-71 South closed at MLK due to serious crash, police say

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A crash with serious injuries has shut down southbound Interstate 71 Monday evening, according to Cincinnati police.

It happened shortly before 10:10 p.m. at the 3.3 mile marker just before William Howard Taft Road.

I-71 South is closed at the Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue exit. Police say it will remain shut down “for the foreseeable future.”

The crash involved two cars. Fire companies arrived to find multiple critical patients, including one who was trapped inside their car, according to the Cincinnati Fire Department.

One patient was extricated, and two patients were transported to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center with serious injuries.

No word on the cause of the crash.

CPD’s Traffic Unit is at the scene investigating.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.

