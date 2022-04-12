Man convicted of third rape sentenced in Warren County

WARREN COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - A repeat offender was sentenced to 10-15 years in prison following his third conviction.

David Ridenour, 40, of Lebanon, was found guilty of rape in March for crimes he committed in 2020, according to Warren County Prosecutor David Fornnshell.

On Oct. 16, 2020, Ridenour lured a 21-year-old girl and her boyfriend back to his apartment after meeting at a bar in Lebanon, the prosecutor explained.

The woman’s boyfriend “passed out” once they got to the apartment.

Fornshell said Ridenour then forced himself onto the 21-year-old victim.

The girlfriend and boyfriend eventually escaped the apartment and reported the incident to police the next day.

The year before that crime, in August of 2019, Ridenour was released from a 12-year prison sentence, according to the prosecutor.

Now retired Judge Neal Bronson sentenced him to a dozen years after he was convicted on rape charges in 2007, Fornshell said.

Ridenour was under Ohio Adult Parole Authority supervision at the time of his most recent arrest, the prosecutor said.

“Ridenour barely waited a year after his release from prison to rape yet another woman. The women of our community are safer every day he spends in prison,” said Prosecutor Fornshell.

