Massage therapist wanted for sex crimes in West Chester Township

By Kody Fisher
Published: Apr. 12, 2022 at 12:17 PM EDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
WEST CHESTER, Ohio (WXIX) - A massage therapist is wanted for sex crime in West Chester Township, police say.

Officers say Jordan Washington, 30, is wanted on two counts of sexual imposition and one count of sexual battery.

Police say that the charges stem from his time working as a massage therapist.

The massage company Washington worked for has not been identified.

Officers say his last known address is in Northern Kentucky.

Washington’s massage license was suspended by the State Medical Board of Ohio in November 2021 on evidence that his continued presence presented “a danger of immediate and serious harm to the public.”

Two alleged incidents led to the suspension, according to a letter from the board. On February 19, 2020, Washington allegedly sexually assaulting a patient by massaging her breasts for “what felt like 20 minutes,” per the board’s letter.

On March 24, 2021, Washington is accused of sexually assaulting a patient by “digital penetrat[ion]” during a 90-minute massage. When the patient objected, Washington allegedly asked if the patient could keep it secret “between the two of [them.]”

Washington did not cooperate with the board’s investigation, which began in May 2021. He submitted a license renewal in July, at which time Washington denied being under investigation.

Anyone who has information on his whereabouts is asked to call their local police department or Deputy Randy Frazier from the U.S. Marshal’s Task Force at 513-413-4422 or email tips to rfrazier@ButlerSheriff.org.

