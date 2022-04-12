Contests
Investigators expand plea for info in case of slain Indiana teens

The case remains unsolved five years later.
By Payton Marshall
Published: Apr. 11, 2022 at 9:15 PM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
DELPHI, In. (FOX19) - Indiana State Police are updating their request for information in the double-murder of teenage girls.

It’s been more than five years since eighth-graders Liberty “Libby” German and Abigail Williams went hiking on trails near their home in Delphi and never returned.

Searchers found their bodies the following morning in a wooded area near Monon High Bridge, where they visited the day before, police have said previously.

Their case gained national attention afterward, and state police have reached out to places as far as Cincinnati with suspect sketches and leads hoping to catch the culprit.

In December of 2021, four-years after the double murder, Indiana State Police released a new lead. It had to do with a fake social media account under the username “anthony_shots” operated on Snapchat, Instagram and other platforms from 2016-2017.

New Monday, ISP has expanded the list of social media applications to include Yellow, currently known as Yubo, a platform with 50 million global users.

Police have identified the account-holder as 27-year-old Kegan Kline. They say he used images of a known male model while talking with underage girls to solicit nude photos, to obtain addresses and to potentially meet with them, according to police.

Kline was charged in Miami County, around 40 miles from Delphi, with child porn and child exploration charges in 2020, according to court documents.

Police confirmed Kline’s affiliation with the “anthony_shots” accounts by crossmatching IP addresses and getting the registration records from Instagram and Snapchat.

Kline himself allegedly admitted to being behind the accounts under polygraph in a 2017 police interview. He also allegedly admitted to speaking to around 15 underage girls and said he received around 100 nude pictures and 20 pornographic videos from them.

Nothing in the heavily redacted court documents explicitly connects Kline to German and Williams’ deaths.

FOX19 obtained the Indiana State Police interview transcripts. Indiana State Police issued a statement making it clear they did not release the transcripts themselves.

In them, a detective reminds Klein that he failed twice under polygraph when answering “no” to the question of whether he knew who killed the girls. “Guess what? That was deception,” the detective says.

Investigators say to Kline of German: “You admitted that you talked to her for a few hours at a sleepover and then you blocked her because she was annoying. You remember that?”

Kline responds: “Yeah, you’re right.”

Kline admits to having contact with German and using the account to get sexual photos and videos of the girls.

The transcripts reveal Kline admitted he deleted his phone’s search history between Feb. 10 and Feb. 15, 2017. The girls were murdered Feb. 12, 2017.

Liberty “Libby” German and Abigail Williams.
Liberty “Libby” German and Abigail Williams.(Provided)

