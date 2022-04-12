Severe storms, tornados possible late Wednesday, early Thursday

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A First Alert Weather Day has been issued from late Wednesday into early Thursday.

During the day Wednesday, showers with a few rumbles of thunder are likely.

Then, from late evening Wednesday into around dawn Thursday, thunderstorms could be severe and rain could be heavy, according to FOX19 NOW First Alert Weather Team.

The Tri-State is under a slight risk for severe storms. Areas to the west of the Tri-State have an enhanced risk of severe storms.

The Tri-State may see that enhanced risk push farther east, which could increase the risk of tornadic activity.

Latest model radar forecast predicts thunderstorms for Wednesday evening/early Thursday morning. Some of the storms may produce damaging winds, with localized flooding and a few tornadoes also possible. pic.twitter.com/tjQzucA45f — NWS Wilmington OH (@NWSILN) April 12, 2022

