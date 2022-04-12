Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Severe storms, tornados possible late Wednesday, early Thursday

The Tri-State has a slight risk for severe storms late Wednesday and early Thursday.
The Tri-State has a slight risk for severe storms late Wednesday and early Thursday.(MGN)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Apr. 12, 2022 at 2:07 PM EDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A First Alert Weather Day has been issued from late Wednesday into early Thursday.

During the day Wednesday, showers with a few rumbles of thunder are likely.

Then, from late evening Wednesday into around dawn Thursday, thunderstorms could be severe and rain could be heavy, according to FOX19 NOW First Alert Weather Team.

The Tri-State is under a slight risk for severe storms. Areas to the west of the Tri-State have an enhanced risk of severe storms.

The Tri-State may see that enhanced risk push farther east, which could increase the risk of tornadic activity.

Stay up to date with the weather in your area by downloading the FOX19 weather app.

Scan the QR code below:

The FOX19 First Alert Weather App is available for free in the app store.
The FOX19 First Alert Weather App is available for free in the app store.(WXIX)

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Covington police vehicles block traffic at 18th and Garrard streets Monday morning. Covington...
Murder suspect killed in NKY officer-involved shooting
Hamilton County Sheriff Charmaine McGuffey held Jason Robinson's photo as she announced the...
Hamilton County Sheriff’s deputy smuggled 12 ounces of marijuana into jail, sheriff says
One person died as a result of the crash, Hamilton County Coroner says.
Person killed in crash on I-71 South at MLK, coroner says
24-year-old driver dead, another critically injured in Winton Hills crash
Bengals Quarterback Joe Burrow and wide receivers Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins with Reds First...
WATCH: Joe Burrow throws first pitch on Reds Opening Day

Latest News

A line of severe thunderstorms knocked down trees and power lines around southern Genesee and...
Wednesday Evening - Thursday Morning: Severe Storms Possible
HAPPY REDS OPENING DAY
Catherine's Opening Day Forecast
Catherine's Opening Day Forecast
Occasional showers and isolated t-storms Monday