‘You never get over it:’ Family of murdered man seek answers in unsolved case

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Eight years after their son was murdered in the middle of a local neighborhood, a Cincinnati couple is hoping justice is just around the corner.

Cincinnati Police believe someone shot and killed Dawan Trotter, 25, in the 3000 block of Worthington Avenue in Westwood on April 11, 2014. Officers got the call around 6 a.m. that day and reported they found Trotter dead in a front yard.

Trotter’s mother and stepfather, Michelle Hagans and Bishop Will Hagans Jr. have never stopped thinking about their son and his legacy.

“[It is] one of the most horrifying, horrific experiences a parent can ever have,” Bishop Hagans said.

According to the Hagans, Trotter was working in construction at the time of his death. He not only left his parents behind, but he had two siblings and a daughter who is now 15.

“He would be 34 this year. Would he be married? Would he be living in Cincinnati? How many kids would he have? What would his career have been like by now?” Michelle wondered. “At one point in time, I didn’t want to live after this happened, but my faith got me through.”

The Hagans are both pastors serving in the Cincinnati community. They said their strong beliefs have carried them through the darkest days, which is something they said helped Trotter too.

“He gave his life to the Lord a week before he was gone, and that meant a lot,” Will said.

With gun violence can ongoing occurrence in Cincinnati, the couple said they feel the impact of each reported homicide. It reminds them of what they personally have lost and of the answers they are still waiting to receive in Trotter’s case.

“I don’t want to see any parent have to go through this because it never leaves you. You learn to live with it. You never get over it,” Will said.

The Hagans are asking anyone with information on Trotter’s case to call Cincinnati Police at 513-352-3542.

Anyone can anonymously report information to Crime Stoppers at 513-352-3040 too. There is a reward for information.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.