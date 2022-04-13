Contests
2 seriously injured in Clermont County motorcycle accident

By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Apr. 13, 2022 at 9:49 AM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
CLERMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - The Highway Patrol is investigating a motorcycle crash that seriously injured two people on Tuesday evening.

Police said the crash happened on SR 727 in Wayne Township around 8:15 p.m.

Preliminary investigation showed a Harley Davidson driven by 38-year-old Bob Willis Jr. was traveling northeast on SR 727 and failed to negotiate a curve.

Police said the motorcycle traveled off the right side of the road and overturned.

Willis and a passenger, 38-year-old Jennie Soale, was ejected from the motorcycle.

Neither Willis nor Soale were wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

Alcohol and or drug impairment are unknown at this time, according to police.

The crash remains under investigation by the Batavia Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

