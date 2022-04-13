Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Amazon: IMDb TV will be renamed Amazon Freevee

FILE - An Amazon logo appears on an Amazon delivery van, Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020, in Boston.
FILE - An Amazon logo appears on an Amazon delivery van, Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020, in Boston.(AP Photo/Steven Senne, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 13, 2022 at 11:17 AM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - Amazon announced Wednesday its free streaming service IMDb TV will be renamed Amazon Freevee.

The new name will take effect on April 27, the company said in a news release.

The retailer said the streaming service will also expand its original programming by 70% in 2022, with spinoffs of shows such as “Bosch: Legacy” and other series. It will also add more original movies.

Amazon.com Inc. said the ad-supported service has tripled its monthly active users in the past two years and is expected to launch in Germany later this year.

“We’re looking forward to building on this momentum with an increasing slate of inventive and broadly appealing Originals, and are excited to establish Freevee as the premier AVOD (advertising-based video on demand) service with content audiences crave,” Jennifer Salke, head of Amazon Studios, said in the news release.

Wednesday’s announcement comes as the retail giant embraces a path to boost its streaming services. Last month, the company closed an $8.5 billion deal to acquire Hollywood studio MGM, making it Amazon’s second-largest acquisition following its $13.7 billion deal with Whole Foods in 2017. That acquisition was targeted to make the company better compete against Netflix and Disney+.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Storms moving through the Midwest Wednesday night caused heavy winds and at least one tornado...
NWS confirms EF0 tornado in Indiana
Covington police vehicles block traffic at 18th and Garrard streets Monday morning.
GRAPHIC: Police release bodycam video of deadly officer-involved shooting
Teenage student killed in Evanston shooting, police say
Cincinnati teen charged in three-week murder spree, police say
The coroner said one person was killed and two were injured.
1 killed, 2 injured in Florence house fire
Cole Hornsby, 22, will sentenced on May 5 following his felony stalking conviction.
Indiana man convicted of stalking former classmate

Latest News

Archaeologists are carefully examined an area under Notre Dame where they found statues,...
Ancient tombs discovered underneath Notre Dame
A daycare owner has been charged after officials said three toddlers in her care were taken to...
Police: 3 toddlers exposed to THC through daycare’s crackers; owner charged
During the all-new Twilight Tuesdays, the Zoo will stay open until 8 p.m. (Source: Cincinnati...
Cincinnati Zoo hosting annual Easter celebration
Authorities arrested the owner of a shoe store for allegedly opening fire on shoplifters,...
Mall store owner arrested after shooting that hurt girl
Archaeologists are carefully examined an area under Notre Dame where they found statues,...
PHOTOS: Ancient tombs, statues found underneath Notre Dame