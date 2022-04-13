Bicyclist seriously injured in Linwood crash

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati police are investigating a crash that left a bicyclist with serious injuries Tuesday.

Police said the crash happened in the 5000 block of Eastern Avenue around 1:45 p.m.

According to police, 65-year-old Curtis Spear was riding a bike eastbound on Eastern Avenue when 18-year-old Seth Kelly attempted to pass him.

Spear made a change of course and struck Kelly on the right side of the vehicle, police said.

Spear sustained serious injuries and was transported to the UC Medical Center where he is being treated and listed in critical condition.

Kelly was not injured in the crash.

Police said excessive speed and impairment are not factors in the crash.

Any witnesses are asked to contact the Traffic Unit at 513-352-2514.

