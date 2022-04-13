Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Bicyclist seriously injured in Linwood crash

Image shows an ambulance.
Image shows an ambulance.(MGN)
By Kim Schupp
Published: Apr. 13, 2022 at 8:00 AM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati police are investigating a crash that left a bicyclist with serious injuries Tuesday.

Police said the crash happened in the 5000 block of Eastern Avenue around 1:45 p.m.

According to police, 65-year-old Curtis Spear was riding a bike eastbound on Eastern Avenue when 18-year-old Seth Kelly attempted to pass him.

Spear made a change of course and struck Kelly on the right side of the vehicle, police said.

Spear sustained serious injuries and was transported to the UC Medical Center where he is being treated and listed in critical condition.

Kelly was not injured in the crash.

Police said excessive speed and impairment are not factors in the crash.

Any witnesses are asked to contact the Traffic Unit at 513-352-2514.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Storms moving through the Midwest Wednesday night caused heavy winds and at least one tornado...
Tornado touchdown in Indiana, storm damage through Northern Kentucky
The woman died about 20 minutes after the crash happened, according to the coroner's report.
Woman killed in West Chester crash identified
Monica Monique Wilcox
Mother of 8 arrested for child endangerment allegations
Jesika Walters
Cincinnati mother-of-three believed to be in danger, missing for a week
Damage from a head-on crash that killed one driver on Interstate 71 South Monday night.
Driver going wrong way on I-71 killed late Monday

Latest News

Kenton County Commonwealth Attorney Rob Sanders
Commonwealth’s Attorney rips Cincinnati leaders for ‘premature’ release of deadly officer-involved shooting video
Knapp edited BWC video
Edited Knapp BWC Video from CPD
Longworth edited BWC video
Edited Longworth BWC Video from CPD
Cincinnati police release video from deadly officer-involved shooting in NKY
Cincinnati police release video from deadly officer-involved shooting in NKY
Covington police vehicles block traffic at 18th and Garrard streets Monday morning.
GRAPHIC: Police release bodycam video of deadly officer-involved shooting