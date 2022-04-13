Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

California woman admits she faked her own kidnapping in 2016

Sherri Papini, now 39, said in a statement in part, 'I am deeply ashamed of myself for my...
Sherri Papini, now 39, said in a statement in part, 'I am deeply ashamed of myself for my behavior and so sorry for the pain I’ve caused.'(KCRA/Shasta County Sheriff's Office/CNN via CNN Newsource)
By KCRA staff
Published: Apr. 13, 2022 at 10:29 AM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KCRA) - The northern California woman accused of faking her own kidnapping in 2016 has signed a plea deal and will confess she made everything up.

Sherri Papini, now 39, said in a statement in part, “I am deeply ashamed of myself for my behavior and so sorry for the pain I’ve caused.”

Her attorney, William Portanova, confirmed that she signed a plea agreement Tuesday.

Papini’s husband reported her missing in November 2016 after she had gone out for a jog near her home. Three weeks later, on Thanksgiving, she was found alone on an interstate 140 miles from home.

Sherri Papini's husband reported her missing in November 2016 after she had gone out for a jog...
Sherri Papini's husband reported her missing in November 2016 after she had gone out for a jog near her home.(KCRA/Shasta County Sheriff's Office/CNN via CNN Newsource)

She said she was kidnapped by two women who held her captive, chained in a closet. Her elaborate story included details about her supposed assailants wearing masks, holding her at gunpoint and branding her with a heated tool.

Federal prosecutors said Papini injured herself to back up her false statements.

The Justice Department said Papini had actually stayed with an ex-boyfriend in southern California for the three weeks she was reportedly missing.

Federal prosecutors said Papini received more than $30,000 in fraudulent victim assistance money based on the hoax. She is also facing charges of mail fraud and making false statements to a federal law enforcement officer.

Copyright 2022 KCRA via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Storms moving through the Midwest Wednesday night caused heavy winds and at least one tornado...
Tornado touchdown in Indiana, storm damage through Northern Kentucky
The woman died about 20 minutes after the crash happened, according to the coroner's report.
Woman killed in West Chester crash identified
Monica Monique Wilcox
Mother of 8 arrested for child endangerment allegations
Jesika Walters
Cincinnati mother-of-three believed to be in danger, missing for a week
Damage from a head-on crash that killed one driver on Interstate 71 South Monday night.
Driver going wrong way on I-71 killed late Monday

Latest News

New York City Police and law enforcement officials lead subway shooting suspect Frank R. James,...
Brooklyn subway attack suspect held without bail
Kenton County Commonwealth Attorney Rob Sanders
Commonwealth’s Attorney rips Cincinnati leaders for ‘premature’ release of deadly officer-involved shooting video
Breaking news.
Republican National Committee votes to withdraw from presidential debates group, reports say
A Russian warship, The Moskva, is seen off the Crimean coast prior to a reported fire onboard....
Russian warship badly damaged after Ukrainians claim strike
An amazing rescue of a puppy in Ukraine was caught on camera.
WATCH: Puppy rescued from rubble in Ukraine