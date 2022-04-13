Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Children as young as 8 should be screened for anxiety, task force says

A student walks down a hallway between classes at a high school in Kansas City, Kan., on the...
A student walks down a hallway between classes at a high school in Kansas City, Kan., on the first day of in-person learning March 30, 2021.(AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
By CNN Staff
Published: Apr. 13, 2022 at 10:49 AM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Mental health in children and adolescents has only worsened during the pandemic, experts say.

The U.S. Preventive Services Task Force is set to recommend that children ages 8 and older should be screened for anxiety.

The task force is made up of an independent panel of experts who makes recommendations on screenings and preventative medicine.

The decision to recommend early screenings in children for anxiety was based on a review of studies that evaluated screening tests in adolescents and the benefits of early treatment.

The task force found with moderate certainty that screening for anxiety in children older than 8 would lead to improving outcomes.

The draft report was released on the task force’s website on Tuesday.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Storms moving through the Midwest Wednesday night caused heavy winds and at least one tornado...
NWS confirms EF0 tornado in Indiana
Covington police vehicles block traffic at 18th and Garrard streets Monday morning.
GRAPHIC: Police release bodycam video of deadly officer-involved shooting
Teenage student killed in Evanston shooting, police say
Cincinnati teen charged in three-week murder spree, police say
The coroner said one person was killed and two were injured.
1 killed, 2 injured in Florence house fire
Cole Hornsby, 22, will sentenced on May 5 following his felony stalking conviction.
Indiana man convicted of stalking former classmate

Latest News

Archaeologists are carefully examined an area under Notre Dame where they found statues,...
Ancient tombs discovered underneath Notre Dame
A daycare owner has been charged after officials said three toddlers in her care were taken to...
Police: 3 toddlers exposed to THC through daycare’s crackers; owner charged
During the all-new Twilight Tuesdays, the Zoo will stay open until 8 p.m. (Source: Cincinnati...
Cincinnati Zoo hosting annual Easter celebration
Authorities arrested the owner of a shoe store for allegedly opening fire on shoplifters,...
Mall store owner arrested after shooting that hurt girl
Archaeologists are carefully examined an area under Notre Dame where they found statues,...
PHOTOS: Ancient tombs, statues found underneath Notre Dame