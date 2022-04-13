Cincinnati mother-of-three believed to be in danger, missing for a week

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Relatives of a Cincinnati woman who disappeared last week believe she could be in danger.

Jesika Walters has been missing from the Westwood area since April 5. She was last seen leaving her home around 9 p.m. to go to a birthday party.

She is described as 5′3″ and 105 lbs. and is said to suffer from depression and anxiety.

The 35-year-old lives with several roommates near Queen City Avenue and Westwood Avenue. Loved ones say she works in Oakley and has spent time in Forest Park.

The mother-of-three’s last known communication as with her oldest son around 11:30 p.m. the night she went missing, according to Jesika’s brother, Phil Walters. Since then there has been no activity on her social media or from her cell phone.

“We’ve tried to back trace any likes, any posts that she may have liked, and everything kind of stops on April 4th,” he said. “Her phone is dead. It goes straight to voicemail, and you can’t get a location on it.”

Phil says Jesika doesn’t drive so she would likely have been picked up that night either by someone she knew or a rideshare driver.

“It’s extremely out of character for her to be gone for this amount of time without speaking with her children,” Phil said.

Her brother says he has reported her disappearance to Cincinnati police, but loved ones are also relying on word-of-mouth and social media.

Jesika is listed as a missing person on CPD’s website.

“Definitely feel like she’s in danger. She’s a very petite woman. She’s very tiny, and she’s just so kind,” Phil said.

Knowing they’ve endured difficult times, Phil worries about Jesika’s mental health. In recent years, he says they lost their father and their brother.

“My job was to always protect my little brother and my little sister, and my little brother has unfortunately passed away, and my little sister is missing,” Phil said.

If you have any information, you’re urged to call Cincinnati police.

