Ex-high school coach sentenced in sexual misconduct case involving student

Chad Wilhoff was a former girls soccer, girls track, and girls basketball coach at Bethel Tate High School, the sheriff's office says.
Chad Wilhoff was a former girls soccer, girls track, and girls basketball coach at Bethel Tate High School, the sheriff's office says.(WXIX)
By Amber Jayanth and FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Apr. 13, 2022 at 1:28 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
CLERMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - A former high school athletics coach was sentenced to 15 years in prison for starting a sexual relationship with a 12-year-old when he was 24.

Chad Wilhoff coached girls’ soccer, track, and basketball at Bethel Tate High School but never taught there. Landmark Church in Batavia listed him as a deacon in February.

Along with the 15-year sentence, the judge ruled that Wilhoff must pay $5,386 in restitution to cover psychotherapy sessions for the victim. Wilhoff will also be subject to five years of probation upon his release.

On March 25, Wilhoff was found guilty of all charges he was facing: gross sexual imposition; sexual battery; unlawful sexual conduct with a minor.

He was accused of having sex with the 12-year-old student at the school between 2003 and 2008, according to the Clermont County Sheriff’s Office. Court documents claim Wilhoff continued to abuse her for several years.

Expert witness testimony from the FBI demonstrated that Wilhoff used his position as a deacon and coach to “gain access and maintain control of the child victim.”

Evidence presented during the trial suggested repeated failures to act at the top level of the church and school.

During the period of abuse, according to court records, a Bethel Tate teacher sent a letter to the school principal warning of Wilhoff’s actions, while a church parishioner notified the Landmark pastor when she saw Wilhoff inappropriately touch the victim.

Wilhoff resigned from coaching at Bethel Tate in 2008.

He worked as a teacher and athletic director at Miami Valley Christian Academy in Mariemont from 2012 to 2015.

On July 26, 2020, Wilhoff turned himself in.

Two other trials involving two other alleged victims will proceed now that sentencing for the first case has concluded.

Prosecutors say one of the victims was 14 at the time when Wilhoff was 26 and served as her coach at Bethel Tate. The other victim was a 9-year-old boy when the alleged abuse began, though it’s unclear if that victim was “accessed through the school or church.”

In November 2020, Wilhoff was indicted on one count of rape and five counts of gross sexual imposition. The sheriff’s office said the charges stem from alleged offenses that happened with a male victim between 1994 and 1996 when Wilhoff was a juvenile.

In January 2021, Wilhoff was indicted on one count of unlawful sexual conduct with a minor and three counts of sexual battery. The charges stem from an alleged sexual assault that happened between June-October 2007, according to the sheriff’s office.

If found guilty in either of these two cases Wilhoff could spend the rest of his life behind bars.

If you are a victim of abuse or have any information regarding this case or any others pertaining to Wilhoff, you are encouraged to contact the Clermont County Sheriff’s Department at 513-518-8144.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

