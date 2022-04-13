First Alert Weather Day: Storm chances increase this evening

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - We are continuing to watch storms moving out of Missouri and Illinois pushing toward the Tri-State. These storms have a history of damaging winds and large hail. When they do arrive for us, damaging winds and lightning will be the main threats. There will also be the chance for brief but heavy rain. The timeline for storms will be as early as 7-8PM in parts of southeast Indiana. Storms will then move to the central portions of the viewing area by 9pm and east of Cincinnati between 10pm and midnight. The threat for severe weather will end for everyone by 3am.

Once the storms move through, we can expect dry weather and highs in the mid 60s Thursday. Friday is warmer with more clouds. High 68. Saturday and Sunday will be dry with highs in the low 50s Easter Sunday. Monday we see rain return with a few showers at times and a chance for a stray storm. High 54.

Tuesday will be dry with highs near 50 and dry weather Wednesday too.

