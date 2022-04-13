Easter Weekend: Mainly Dry & A Tad Cooler

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A clear and chilly morning, temperatures rise to near 70 degrees this afternoon.

Cloud cover will begin by early afternoon and continue to build through the day. A few showers will arrive overnight and end by dawn Saturday all shower activity will be east of the FOX19 NOW viewing area.

Look for a Saturday high of 60 degrees with increasing sunshine.

Sunday will start on the cold side with temperatures near freezing and it looks like widespread frost. Sunshine will warm the day but only to the low 50s.

With plenty of sunshine, we call it cool sunshine, Easter Sunday will be nice.

A few showers will fall Monday and Tuesday morning. By Tuesday at noon the sky will be clearing and the rain will be well east.

