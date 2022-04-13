Freestore Foodbank finds ways to deliver to those in need despite high food demand

CINCINNATI (WXIX) -The Freestore Foodbank is finding more ways to help feed those in need despite the inflation increase in recent years.

At least 200 people from the Tri-State come to the Freestore Foodbank every day.

To help those in need, the nonprofit is hosting their annual Double Your Dollars Day Wednesday.

For 24 hours Wednesday, donations will be doubled to help feed twice as many people in the Tri-State who are in need due to the pandemic.

Officials with the Freestore Foodbank say that every dollar donated will be matched up to $200,000.

In addition to the Double Your Dollars Day, the Freestore Foodbank also has the LaRosa’s Buddy Card sale going on through June 5.

Officials say it helps support food pantries in 58 schools in the Greater Cincinnati area.

For every $10 Buddy Card sold at all Greater Cincinnati LaRosa’s locations, Larosa’s will donate $5 to the Freestore Foodbank.

