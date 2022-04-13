Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Freestore Foodbank finds ways to deliver to those in need despite high food demand

Freestore Foodbank finds ways to deliver to community despite high food demand
By Morgan Parrish and Natalya Daoud
Published: Apr. 13, 2022 at 8:52 AM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) -The Freestore Foodbank is finding more ways to help feed those in need despite the inflation increase in recent years.

At least 200 people from the Tri-State come to the Freestore Foodbank every day.

To help those in need, the nonprofit is hosting their annual Double Your Dollars Day Wednesday.

For 24 hours Wednesday, donations will be doubled to help feed twice as many people in the Tri-State who are in need due to the pandemic.

Officials with the Freestore Foodbank say that every dollar donated will be matched up to $200,000.

In addition to the Double Your Dollars Day, the Freestore Foodbank also has the LaRosa’s Buddy Card sale going on through June 5.

Officials say it helps support food pantries in 58 schools in the Greater Cincinnati area.

For every $10 Buddy Card sold at all Greater Cincinnati LaRosa’s locations, Larosa’s will donate $5 to the Freestore Foodbank.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Storms moving through the Midwest Wednesday night caused heavy winds and at least one tornado...
Tornado touchdown in Indiana, storm damage through Northern Kentucky
The woman died about 20 minutes after the crash happened, according to the coroner's report.
Woman killed in West Chester crash identified
Monica Monique Wilcox
Mother of 8 arrested for child endangerment allegations
Jesika Walters
Cincinnati mother-of-three believed to be in danger, missing for a week
Damage from a head-on crash that killed one driver on Interstate 71 South Monday night.
Driver going wrong way on I-71 killed late Monday

Latest News

Kenton County Commonwealth Attorney Rob Sanders
Commonwealth’s Attorney rips Cincinnati leaders for ‘premature’ release of deadly officer-involved shooting video
Knapp edited BWC video
Edited Knapp BWC Video from CPD
Longworth edited BWC video
Edited Longworth BWC Video from CPD
Cincinnati police release video from deadly officer-involved shooting in NKY
Cincinnati police release video from deadly officer-involved shooting in NKY
Covington police vehicles block traffic at 18th and Garrard streets Monday morning.
GRAPHIC: Police release bodycam video of deadly officer-involved shooting