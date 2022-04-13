Gov. DeWine launches Ohio Narcotics Intelligence Center in Butler County

CINCINNATI (WXIX) -Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine launched the Southwest branch of the Ohio Narcotics Intelligence Center (ONIC) in Butler County Wednesday.

Criminal intelligence analysts and computer forensics specialists will work together to help law enforcement agencies trace drug trafficking organizations back to their ringleaders and suppliers, according to DeWine.

“As drugs continue to flow into our country from the southern border, the expansion of our Ohio Narcotics Intelligence Center into southwest Ohio shows our state’s ongoing commitment to doing all we can to rid our communities of deadly narcotics,” Gov. DeWine said. “Digital evidence continues to play an increasing role in the drug trade, and our ONIC teams offer expert criminal intelligence and technical forensic support to help our local law enforcement officers intercept drugs and dismantle drug trafficking organizations.”

The organization started in 2019 and the analysts and specialists assisted over 2,000 criminal investigations.

