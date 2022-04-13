Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Gov. DeWine launches Ohio Narcotics Intelligence Center in Butler County

Gov. Mike DeWine launched the Ohio Narcotics Intelligence Center branch in Butler County.
Gov. Mike DeWine launched the Ohio Narcotics Intelligence Center branch in Butler County.(Gov. Mike DeWine's Office)
By Natalya Daoud and Ken Brown
Published: Apr. 13, 2022 at 2:27 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) -Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine launched the Southwest branch of the Ohio Narcotics Intelligence Center (ONIC) in Butler County Wednesday.

Criminal intelligence analysts and computer forensics specialists will work together to help law enforcement agencies trace drug trafficking organizations back to their ringleaders and suppliers, according to DeWine.

“As drugs continue to flow into our country from the southern border, the expansion of our Ohio Narcotics Intelligence Center into southwest Ohio shows our state’s ongoing commitment to doing all we can to rid our communities of deadly narcotics,” Gov. DeWine said. “Digital evidence continues to play an increasing role in the drug trade, and our ONIC teams offer expert criminal intelligence and technical forensic support to help our local law enforcement officers intercept drugs and dismantle drug trafficking organizations.”

The organization started in 2019 and the analysts and specialists assisted over 2,000 criminal investigations.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Coroner called to crash in West Chester Tuesday, April 12.
Woman killed in West Chester crash, police say
Julie Groteke, 45, was acquitted on all nine charges of child endangering Monday, according to...
Cincinnati-area daycare provider acquitted on all counts of child endangering, court docs say
Bengals Quarterback Joe Burrow and wide receivers Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins with Reds First...
WATCH: Joe Burrow throws first pitch on Reds Opening Day
Damage from a head-on crash that killed one driver on Interstate 71 South Monday night.
Driver going wrong way on I-71 killed late Monday
One person died as a result of the crash, Hamilton County Coroner says.
Person killed in crash on I-71 South at MLK, coroner says

Latest News

FOX19 NOW News at 3 p.m.
FOX19 NOW News at 3 p.m.
Cincinnati police respond to shots fired at Hyde Park Plaza Kroger parking lot.
Hyde Park Kroger worker indicted on charges for shooting outside store
Frank Robert James
Police: Gun used in New York City subway shooting was purchased in Ohio
Chad Wilhoff was a former girls soccer, girls track, and girls basketball coach at Bethel Tate...
Ex-high school coach sentenced in sexual misconduct case involving student