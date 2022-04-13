Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Grand jury indicts suspect in slaying of NKY assistant prosecutor

Police speculate Shannon Gilday killed the 32-year-old woman because of the doomsday bunker at her father’s mansion.
Grand jury indicts suspect in slaying of NKY assistant prosecutor
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Apr. 13, 2022 at 5:34 PM EDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Ky. (WXIX/WKYT) - A 23-year-old man accused of killing a Northern Kentucky assistant prosecutor was formally indicted Tuesday, according to our Lexington sister station WKYT.

A Madison County grand jury handed down the indictment against Shannon Gilday on one count of murder, three counts of attempted murder, one count of first-degree assault, one count of first-degree burglary and one count of first-degree criminal mischief.

Gilday pleaded not guilty last month. A date for Gilday’s next court appearance has not yet been set.

Police say he forced his way into the home of former Kentucky State Rep. C. Wesley Morgan on Tuesday, Feb. 22. and killed 32-year-old Jordan Morgan while she was in bed.

Jordan is the daughter of the ex-state representative.

MORE

The home where the murder occurred is a $6.5 million mansion that is equipped with a doomsday bunker, Garretts Real Estate Group’s website shows.

State police confirmed to FOX19 NOW on Friday that Gilday possibly targeted the Richmond home because of the bunker. KSP did say they do not know for sure if that was the motive, but it could be.

The 2,000 square-foot shelter is built 26′ underground and can “withstand a Seismic 12 earthquake” and it has two escape tunnels, the website shows.

Gilday served in the Army beginning in August 2018 and was never deployed, according to a US Army spokesperson.

He held the rank of private when he was dishonorably discharged in October 2019, a source confirms.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Storms moving through the Midwest Wednesday night caused heavy winds and at least one tornado...
Tornado touchdown in Indiana, storm damage through Northern Kentucky
The woman died about 20 minutes after the crash happened, according to the coroner's report.
Woman killed in West Chester crash identified
Monica Monique Wilcox
Mother of 8 arrested for child endangerment allegations
Jesika Walters
Cincinnati mother-of-three believed to be in danger, missing for a week
Coroner called to crash in West Chester Tuesday, April 12.
Woman killed in West Chester crash, police say

Latest News

Overnight Forecast Update
Overnight Forecast Update
Kaitlin Devoto and her adopted pup, Lemms (right) and one of the "Kaitlins"
Local puppy litter up for adoption all named different spellings of ‘Kaitlin’
Oxford police search for suspects in separate armed robberies
Oxford police search for suspects in separate armed robberies
Highland County prosecutor hospitalized after handling evidence in courtroom: Video
Highland County prosecutor hospitalized after handling evidence in courtroom: Video