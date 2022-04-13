Highland County prosecutor hospitalized after handling evidence in courtroom: Video

HIGHLAND COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - A prosecutor is in the hospital after a video shows her nearly falling to the ground as she holds onto an evidence bag in the courtroom.

On March 29, Anneka Collins was prosecuting a case involving two men accused of trafficking methamphetamine.

The video shows Collins’ witness wearing protective gloves before he took them off. Minutes later, a gloveless Collins grabs the evidence bag and walks it over to the witness stand.

Not wearing gloves when handling the evidence bag is uncommon, says FOX19 Chief Legal Analyst Mike Allen.

“Almost always prosecutors and criminal defense lawyers, whoever will have gloves on when handling material like that,” Allen explained.

The video continues; Collins lets go of the bag, losing her balance and grasping the banister to keep herself upright.

Collins had the evidence bag in her hand for a total of eight seconds.

The video shows Collins even clutching at her chest.

Newtown Village Police Chief Tom Synan did not want to comment on what happened in the Highland County courtroom but pointed to research and his own experience where someone who overdoses usually wants to go to sleep.

While it appears Collins’ heart rate is rapid, Synan says that is not the case.

“It’s actually the exact opposite,” Chief Synan explained. “It’s a very slow heart rate. Very slow breathing. Again, you often hear people snore or gurgling. That is actually the breathing and the lungs shutting down.”

Collins was given Narcan, which is a serum to offset the ingestion of alcohol or narcotics.

Paramedics arrived within five minutes of Collins touching the evidence bag.

FOX19 NOW contacted Collins to see how she was doing and if she could identify the substance in the evidence bag she held.

Her response: “The trial was declared a mistrial and is set to begin again on July 11. It would be highly unethical for me to discuss the case or anything related thereto while the case is pending.”

Medics treated Collins before they helped her out of the courtroom.

Chief Synan said anytime someone is handling drugs they should be wearing gloves.

