Hyde Park Kroger worker indicted on charges for shooting outside store

Cincinnati police respond to shots fired at Hyde Park Plaza Kroger parking lot.
Cincinnati police respond to shots fired at Hyde Park Plaza Kroger parking lot.(WXIX)
By Jared Goffinet
Published: Apr. 13, 2022 at 2:31 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A Hyde Park Kroger employee was indicted on three charges by a Hamilton County grand jury Wednesday in connection with a shooting in the store parking lot.

Kevion Howze, 23, could spend 22 years in prison if he is found guilty of attempted murder, discharge of a firearm on or near prohibited premises and felonious assault, Hamilton County Prosecutor Joseph Deters explained.

Howze is accused of being involved in the March 25 shooting. Howze, a Kroger employee, was working when he and the victim began arguing inside the store, according to court documents.

Howze eventually followed the victim out of the store and got a gun from his vehicle, the documents claim.

The 23-year-old chased the victim through the parking lot, firing at least four shots, one of which hit the victim in the back, the documents read.

Kevion Howze was arrested on April 4 in connection with a shooting that took place in the Hyde...
Kevion Howze was arrested on April 4 in connection with a shooting that took place in the Hyde Park Kroger parking lot.(Hamilton County Justice Center)

Court records say Howze left the parking lot in his vehicle and was later identified by Kroger management and witnesses as the suspect.

“I know I sound like a broken record, but everyone needs to wake up. Senseless gun violence is happening in every neighborhood across this county.

“It shouldn’t only grab headlines because it happened in Hyde Park.

“It is a miracle that no one was seriously injured. People should be outraged at what is currently going on. No one should fear getting shot while they are simply trying to shop at their local Kroger,” Prosecutor Deters commented.

Bond was set at $500,000 for Howze.

