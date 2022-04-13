Contests
Local puppy litter up for adoption all named different spellings of ‘Kaitlin’

Five will be available this weekend.
Kaitlin Devoto and her adopted pup, Lemms (right) and one of the "Kaitlins"
Kaitlin Devoto and her adopted pup, Lemms (right) and one of the "Kaitlins"(Provided)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Apr. 13, 2022 at 7:51 PM EDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A special batch of rescue puppies is ready for adoption after two months spent in foster care in Cincinnati.

The Kaitlins, as their foster mama lovingly calls them, are a dozen pups all with the same name!

Well, sort of.

Meet Caitlyn, Caitlin, Caitlan, Catelyn, Kaightlynn, Kaitlynne, Katelin, Kaytlin, Kaityn, Kaitlin, Caitlynne and Catelin.

The Kaitlin’s are ready for adoption!! These nuggets have been with me since they were 4 days old. We had a couple...

Posted by Kaitlin Devoto on Sunday, April 10, 2022

Kaitlin Devoto began fostering the pups earlier this year. It was a tough job. She had to bottle feed all thirteen, and though she got some help from friends and other fosters as well as donations of puppy food, toys and formula, she did most of the work by herself.

“These nuggets have been with me since they were four days old,” she said. “We had a couple medical scares, but all 13 babies are THRIVING.”

Carol Locey, a Milford-based photographer, recently did a photo shoot with Devoto and her homophonic hooches.

“She is an incredible person who has been fostering since she was in her teens,” Locey said of Devoto. “She wanted a litter of ‘mini-mi’s’ and this was the perfect opportunity.”

Devoto is keeping one of the pups for herself. She’s named him Lems.

Eight of the dozen remaining have pending adoptions. Five are still available as of this writing.

Find more info here.

