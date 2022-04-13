Man assaults a mother, 3 children in Mt. Healthy, court docs say

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A man accused of assaulting a mother and her three children in Mount Healthy will be in a Hamilton County court on Wednesday.

According to court records, Nathaniel Livingston, 28, allegedly walked out of a home on Lincoln Avenue Tuesday and approached a car with the mother and the three children.

It is unclear if Livingston had any prior affiliation with them.

Court records say Livingston walked up to the car and punched the windshield, causing it to break. He then allegedly assaulted the mother in the middle of the street outside the car.

All three of her children got out of the car to help their mother, but Livingston hit them in the face, court documents say.

Livingston then got in the passenger seat and drove off with his brother.

He is held at the Hamilton County Justice Center and faces four counts of assault and one count of criminal damaging.

The identity of Livingston’s brother has not been released.

