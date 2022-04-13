Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Man injured, suspect arrested in connection with Union Township shooting, police say

Caleb Car was arrested in connection to a shooting in Union Township, police said.
Caleb Car was arrested in connection to a shooting in Union Township, police said.(Clermont County Jail)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Apr. 13, 2022 at 12:39 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLERMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) -A man is hospitalized and a suspect is in custody in connection with a shooting that happened in Union Township early Wednesday morning.

According to police, Union Township Communications Center received reports of gunshots in the 4300 block of Eastwood Drive around 1:13 a.m.

When officers arrived, they found a man in the parking lot suffering from a gunshot wound.

The man was taken to a nearby hospital, police said.

Police say the suspect, Caleb Car, 26, fled the scene, but was later arrested.

Jail records show that Car is held at the Clermont County jail and faces charges of attempted aggravated murder and felonious assault.

It is unclear as to what led up to the shooting.

Police have not identified the victim at this time.

Officers are still investigating.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Coroner called to crash in West Chester Tuesday, April 12.
Woman killed in West Chester crash, police say
Julie Groteke, 45, was acquitted on all nine charges of child endangering Monday, according to...
Cincinnati-area daycare provider acquitted on all counts of child endangering, court docs say
Bengals Quarterback Joe Burrow and wide receivers Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins with Reds First...
WATCH: Joe Burrow throws first pitch on Reds Opening Day
Damage from a head-on crash that killed one driver on Interstate 71 South Monday night.
Driver going wrong way on I-71 killed late Monday
One person died as a result of the crash, Hamilton County Coroner says.
Person killed in crash on I-71 South at MLK, coroner says

Latest News

FOX19 NOW News at 3 p.m.
FOX19 NOW News at 3 p.m.
Cincinnati police respond to shots fired at Hyde Park Plaza Kroger parking lot.
Hyde Park Kroger worker indicted on charges for shooting outside store
Gov. Mike DeWine launched the Ohio Narcotics Intelligence Center branch in Butler County.
Gov. DeWine launches Ohio Narcotics Intelligence Center in Butler County
Frank Robert James
Police: Gun used in New York City subway shooting was purchased in Ohio
Chad Wilhoff was a former girls soccer, girls track, and girls basketball coach at Bethel Tate...
Ex-high school coach sentenced in sexual misconduct case involving student