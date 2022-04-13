Man injured, suspect arrested in connection with Union Township shooting, police say

CLERMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) -A man is hospitalized and a suspect is in custody in connection with a shooting that happened in Union Township early Wednesday morning.

According to police, Union Township Communications Center received reports of gunshots in the 4300 block of Eastwood Drive around 1:13 a.m.

When officers arrived, they found a man in the parking lot suffering from a gunshot wound.

The man was taken to a nearby hospital, police said.

Police say the suspect, Caleb Car, 26, fled the scene, but was later arrested.

Jail records show that Car is held at the Clermont County jail and faces charges of attempted aggravated murder and felonious assault.

It is unclear as to what led up to the shooting.

Police have not identified the victim at this time.

Officers are still investigating.

