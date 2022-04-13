Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Oxford police search for suspects in separate armed robberies

Oxford police search for suspects in separate armed robberies
By Andrea Medina
Published: Apr. 13, 2022 at 5:56 PM EDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OXFORD, Ohio (WXIX) - Oxford police are issuing an alert following a series of armed robberies that happened on April 8 and 9.

Late April 9, two Redox employees were working when they claim an armed man walked into the store.

The 911 caller from the liquor store said she was the owner.

When Oxford police arrived, the suspect had gotten away with hundreds of dollars, according to officers’ report.

The man was seen by the store’s security cameras wearing a mask and dressed in black.

“Because of that report, Miami University put out a campus crime alert which got the attention of a man who said he had a similar experience the night before when he was robbed,” Lt. Lara Fening explained.

The man Fening is referring to was in town visiting friends at Miami University.

According to the police report, the victim was intoxicated on April 8 when he encountered two people wearing masks in dark clothes.

“He had said that he entered a car with people he did not know, at a location he did not know,” Lt. Fening said. “Went into an ATM and was told to remove money or take out money from an ATM and was being held at gunpoint.”

Neither victims from either robbery were hurt.

Police have not confirmed if the two robberies are connected, but said the characteristics of each incident are similar.

Call Oxford police if you have any information on these robberies.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Storms moving through the Midwest Wednesday night caused heavy winds and at least one tornado...
Tornado touchdown in Indiana, storm damage through Northern Kentucky
The woman died about 20 minutes after the crash happened, according to the coroner's report.
Woman killed in West Chester crash identified
Monica Monique Wilcox
Mother of 8 arrested for child endangerment allegations
Jesika Walters
Cincinnati mother-of-three believed to be in danger, missing for a week
Coroner called to crash in West Chester Tuesday, April 12.
Woman killed in West Chester crash, police say

Latest News

Overnight Forecast Update
Overnight Forecast Update
Kaitlin Devoto and her adopted pup, Lemms (right) and one of the "Kaitlins"
Local puppy litter up for adoption all named different spellings of ‘Kaitlin’
Shannon Gilday, 23.
Grand jury indicts suspect in slaying of NKY assistant prosecutor
Highland County prosecutor hospitalized after handling evidence in courtroom: Video
Highland County prosecutor hospitalized after handling evidence in courtroom: Video