Oxford police search for suspects in separate armed robberies

OXFORD, Ohio (WXIX) - Oxford police are issuing an alert following a series of armed robberies that happened on April 8 and 9.

Late April 9, two Redox employees were working when they claim an armed man walked into the store.

The 911 caller from the liquor store said she was the owner.

When Oxford police arrived, the suspect had gotten away with hundreds of dollars, according to officers’ report.

The man was seen by the store’s security cameras wearing a mask and dressed in black.

“Because of that report, Miami University put out a campus crime alert which got the attention of a man who said he had a similar experience the night before when he was robbed,” Lt. Lara Fening explained.

The man Fening is referring to was in town visiting friends at Miami University.

According to the police report, the victim was intoxicated on April 8 when he encountered two people wearing masks in dark clothes.

“He had said that he entered a car with people he did not know, at a location he did not know,” Lt. Fening said. “Went into an ATM and was told to remove money or take out money from an ATM and was being held at gunpoint.”

Neither victims from either robbery were hurt.

Police have not confirmed if the two robberies are connected, but said the characteristics of each incident are similar.

Call Oxford police if you have any information on these robberies.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.