Police: Gun used in New York City subway shooting was purchased in Ohio

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Law enforcement authorities said the man suspected of firing numerous shots inside a New York City subway train on Tuesday morning has an Ohio connection.

New York City police identified the suspect as Frank Robert James.

Officials said that James was taken into custody on Wednesday afternoon after police stopped him on the street while responding to a tip.

“We got him,” New York City Mayor Eric James said.

According to investigators, the 9mm handgun James allegedly used during the shooting was purchased in Ohio in 2011.

The gun was recovered at the crime scene on Tuesday.

On 4/12/22 at 8:30 AM, Frank Robert James fired numerous gun shots inside an "N" line subway car at 36th St & 4th Ave subway station causing serious injuries to 10 people. Anyone with info about the incident or his whereabouts should contact @NYPDTips or call 1-800-577-TIPS. pic.twitter.com/MaeF16i4bX — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) April 13, 2022

Additionally, James has alleged links to New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin.

Investigators said the 61-year-old suspect caused serious shooting injuries to at least 10 people in the Brooklyn-area subway station before he was able to escape the scene on another train.

At least a dozen other victims in the subway station were treated for smoke inhalation and other injuries.

