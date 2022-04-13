Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Toyota recalls 460,000 vehicles for stability control glitch

FILE - In this Sunday, March 21, 2021 photo, the company logo adorns a sign outside a Toyota...
FILE - In this Sunday, March 21, 2021 photo, the company logo adorns a sign outside a Toyota dealership in Lakewood, Colo.(AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 13, 2022 at 5:25 PM EDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DETROIT (AP) — Toyota is recalling about 460,000 vehicles in the U.S. to fix a software problem that can inadvertently disable the electronic stability control system.

The automaker says that when the vehicles are restarted, the software in rare cases may not automatically switch the system into the “on” mode. That can disable the system.

The recall covers 2020 to 2022 models including the Toyota brand’s Venza, Mirai, RAV4 Hybrid, RAV4 Prime, Sienna Hybrid, and Highlander Hybrid. Also included are the LS500h, LX600, NX350h, and NX450h-plus from the Lexus luxury brand.

Dealers will update software on the skid control computer to fix the problem.

Owners will be notified by mid-June.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Storms moving through the Midwest Wednesday night caused heavy winds and at least one tornado...
Tornado touchdown in Indiana, storm damage through Northern Kentucky
The woman died about 20 minutes after the crash happened, according to the coroner's report.
Woman killed in West Chester crash identified
Monica Monique Wilcox
Mother of 8 arrested for child endangerment allegations
Jesika Walters
Cincinnati mother-of-three believed to be in danger, missing for a week
Coroner called to crash in West Chester Tuesday, April 12.
Woman killed in West Chester crash, police say

Latest News

The suspect arrested in the Brooklyn subway shooting that left 10 people wounded by gunfire...
Wisconsin community reacts to Brooklyn subway shooting
New York City Police and law enforcement officials lead subway shooting suspect Frank R. James,...
Police search for motive in Brooklyn subway suspect’s videos
Fire burns along a hillside in the Village of Ruidoso, N.M., on Wednesday, April 13, 2022....
Destructive wildfires rage in New Mexico, Colorado
A protest blockade by truckers is creating a huge problem at the U.S.-Mexico border in Texas.
Chaos at US-Mexico border as trucks set up blockade
Truckers block the entrance into the Santa Teresa Port of Entry in Ciudad Juarez going into New...
Texas keeping most truck inspections despite border gridlock