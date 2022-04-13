WEDNESDAY is a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A strong system will move eastward across the northern states and drag a strong cold front into the region Wednesday. In the southerly winds east of the front enough warm, moist, tropical air will stream northward to cause strong to severe thunderstorms with an ENHANCED TO SLIGHT RISK of severe thunderstorms overnight into Thursday morning.

Late Wednesday into Thursday morning is a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY. During the day Wednesday showers with a few rumbles of thunder are likely then Wednesday late evening into around dawn Thursday thunderstorms could be severe and rain could be heavy.

Severe thunderstorm risk is forecast for a small area around a point on the map. While the locus of that point may have a “slight risk” of a severe thunderstorm, the risk of one occurring in the larger region is higher and enough to headline thunderstorms.

The main risk time window for Cincinnati is 11 pm Wednesday through 5 am Thursday, and the main risk is damaging winds. Hail, heavy downpours, dangerous lightning are also possible, as is a small, brief, weak tornado.

The sky will clear during the day Thursday with Friday a dry day. A Few showers could pop up Saturday then late Sunday more rain is on the way.

