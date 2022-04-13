Woman killed in West Chester crash identified

WEST CHESTER TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - The Butler County Coroner’s Office released the identity of the driver killed in Tuesday’s crash.

Samantha Rockey, 25, of Liberty Township, died a few minutes after 4 p.m. Tuesday, the coroner’s report said.

She died from multiple traumatic injuries sustained in the crash on Civic Centre Boulevard off Union Centre Boulevard near Interstate 75, according to the coroner’s office.

The two-vehicle crash happened about 20 minutes before Rockey’s death.

“It’s very sad,” said West Chester Police Capt. Bruce Hoffbauer on Tuesday. “It’s Opening Day, and a lot of people are out here at bars and restaurants and different events. It’s a happy time, but a difficult time.”

He said the other driver was not injured.

We are in West Chester on Civic Center BLVD where police say a woman in her 20s was killed in a two car crash around 3:45pm. It is a very sad scene as her family members are holding each other. @FOX19 pic.twitter.com/GcoABU1IkC — Courtney King (@Fox19CourtKing) April 12, 2022

