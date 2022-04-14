Contests
5 houses, 2 garages, 12 vehicles go up in flames on Cleveland’s East Side

The wind-fueled fire started at one home and spread to the neighboring structures
Cleveland house fire Mannering Road
Cleveland house fire Mannering Road(Cleveland Fire Department)
By Brian Koster, Rachel Vadaj and Michelle Nicks (WOIO)
Published: Apr. 14, 2022 at 5:46 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Fire confirmed five houses, two garages, and 12 vehicles went up in flames on the city’s East Side on April 14.

Cleveland firefighters battle east side house fire

The initial call was for a single house on fire in the 1800 block of Mannering Road, but the wind-driven flames quickly spread to the neighboring structures, according to Cleveland Fire Chief Angelo Calvillo, “It was a wind-driven fire. Whenever you get a lot of wind like this and you have a working structure fire it really intensifies it.”

Eighty Cleveland firefighters from 17 different fire companies were called in to battle the primary fire, that was fully engulfed when fire crews arrived, and led to the home almost immediately collapsing.

Tayshawna Wright never heard warning knocks on her door. The Cleveland woman was asleep in an upstairs bedroom of a neighboring home, and only woke up to the danger that spread to her apartment when she started feeling the heat, “I woke up my boyfriend got the dogs out of the cage, tried to grab cell phones, but that didn’t work out. My dogs ran back upstairs and I was really scared for them.”

Firefighters tackled the flames and the rushed inside saving pups Chico and Fabio, “I was happy, I was happy,” Wright said.

But Wright and neighbors in 5 structures lost their homes, cars and all of their belongings, but fortunately walked away with their lives.

Firefighters also thankful because the massive fire could have been far worse, because along with strong winds, there were not enough hydrants to supply the massive mounts of water needed, “We had to actually do a relay operation to catch the water, the water supply off of Euclid in addition to the street here,” Chief Calvillo said.

Cleveland Fire Chief Angelo Calvillo confirmed no one was injured, and firefighters rescued two dogs and a cat.

However, the fire displaced a total of 14 adults and two children, Cleveland Fire said.

The Red Cross was called to the scene to assist the victims with shelter, clothing and food.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

