The BARk Park and Patio, a new taproom and dog park, to open in NKY later this month

The BARk Park and Patio in Florence is set to held a grand opening April 23, 2022.
The BARk Park and Patio in Florence is set to held a grand opening April 23, 2022.
By Quinlan Bentley
Published: Apr. 14, 2022 at 10:19 AM EDT
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Enquirer) - Dog owners in Greater Cincinnati will soon be able to enjoy a cold beer while their furry companion plays at a new dog-friendly bar opening in Northern Kentucky.

The BARk Park and Patio – set to open in Florence on April 23 – will offer a self-serve taproom with a wide selection of craft beers, along with a patio area and dog park, according to owner Lee Cahill.

The dog park is a fenced-in, acre and a half grass field that will include standing tables, Cahill said. He added there will be plenty of outdoor seating including eight picnic tables in the patio area where customers to drink beer and eat, plus lawn chairs with cup holders.

Cahill said the BARk doesn’t have its own kitchen and will rely largely on food trucks or the Fillmore’s Dairy Hut next door. Food will be prohibited in the dog park and dogs inside the taproom and outside in the patio area will have to be on a leash, he said.

With the self-service bar, customers will start a tab at the front desk and be given a “BARk Park Card,” which they can use to pour their own drinks at the beer wall, Cahill said, adding customers will be charged by the ounce.

“You’re basically your own bartender at our place,” he said. The BARk will have 15 local craft beers, three domestic beers and two wines on tap, according to Cahill.

The inspiration for the BARk started with a Friday afternoon watercooler conversation Cahill had with a friend at his old job, he said. Cahill tossed the idea around for about a year before deciding it was time to make a career change.

“I got to the point in my career where I was waking up on a Sunday, dreading to go into work on Monday,” he said. “I just needed to click the reset button.”

Cahill, a Verona native who now lives in Covington, said he traveled around the country to visit bars with similar concepts, some of which suffered from a park area that was too small.

“So I said, ‘Well, if we’re going to do this, we have to make a park and not just a yard,’” Cahill said, adding the location on Burlington Pike was “exactly what I wanted.”

Dog memberships or day passes, as well as vaccine records, will be required to access the BARk. The bar is also requiring all dogs be either spayed or neutered. More information can be found on the BARk’s website.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

