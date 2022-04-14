Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Cincinnati teen charged in three-week murder spree, police say

The 16-year-old is accused of murdering three people in Evanston and Avondale last year.
Cincinnati teen charged in 3-week murder spree
By Brian Planalp
Published: Apr. 14, 2022 at 5:06 PM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A 16-year-old Cincinnati teen has been charged with killing three people, one of them also a teenager, in three separate incidents over the course of three weeks last year.

Michael Madaris faces murder charges in the deaths of 18-year-old Avante Baker Beatty, 39-year-old Yersellay Sammie Sr. and 16-year-old Javier Randolph.

Madaris was 15 at the time of the alleged murders. Police did not say whether they were related.

The Cincinnati Police Department’s Homicide Unit announced the charges Thursday.

Madaris does not appear in the Hamilton County Justice Center records. It’s unclear at this point whether prosecutors plan to seek a bind-over to common pleas court. A detention hearing is scheduled for Friday morning.

Madaris was already in custody prior to Thursday’s announcement on charges related to Beatty’s slaying on Sept. 27, 2021.

Police say Beatty was walking on Lexington Avenue near Reading Road in Avondale when occupants of a passing car fired shots at him. Beatty died at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center.

Another murder suspect in that case, 16-year-old Dabloe Olagbemiro, was arrested on Nov. 19, 2021.

PREVIOUSLY | Family mourns 18-year-old shot to death in Avondale

Sammie was shot on Oct. 12, 2021 in on Montgomery Road near the Interstate 71 overpass in Evanston. He died upon arrival at UCMC, police say.

Randolph died the next day, on Oct. 13, 2021, after he was shot on Jonathan Road just a quarter mile from where Sammie was shot, according to CPD.

MORE | 2 shooting deaths in Evanston in 24 hour span causes concern

Randolph, a student at Western Hills University High School, was walking home from school when he was shot, according to Pastor Peterson Mingo with CPD’s God Squad.

Another murder suspect in that case, 20-year-old Dezeon Jones, was arrested on March 8, 2022.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Storms moving through the Midwest Wednesday night caused heavy winds and at least one tornado...
NWS confirms EF0 tornado in Indiana
The woman died about 20 minutes after the crash happened, according to the coroner's report.
Woman killed in West Chester crash identified
Monica Monique Wilcox
Mother of 8 arrested for child endangerment allegations
Jesika Walters
Cincinnati mother-of-three found safe after going missing
Covington police vehicles block traffic at 18th and Garrard streets Monday morning.
GRAPHIC: Police release bodycam video of deadly officer-involved shooting

Latest News

FBI warning parents about increase in 'sextortion' cases
FBI warning parents about rising amount of ‘sextortion’ cases
Overnight Forecast Update
Overnight Forecast Update
Several Hyde Park women report seeing man looking through their window
4th woman claims to be victim of man spying through windows in Hyde Park
Miriam Rios
Central Texas girl found dangling from cedar tree after tornado in critical condition
Miriam Rios, 6, was found unconscious and dangling upside down from a cedar tree where the wind...
Central Texas girl found dangling from cedar tree after tornado in critical condition