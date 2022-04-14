Cincinnati teen charged in three-week murder spree, police say

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A 16-year-old Cincinnati teen has been charged with killing three people, one of them also a teenager, in three separate incidents over the course of three weeks last year.

Michael Madaris faces murder charges in the deaths of 18-year-old Avante Baker Beatty, 39-year-old Yersellay Sammie Sr. and 16-year-old Javier Randolph.

Madaris was 15 at the time of the alleged murders. Police did not say whether they were related.

The Cincinnati Police Department’s Homicide Unit announced the charges Thursday.

Madaris does not appear in the Hamilton County Justice Center records. It’s unclear at this point whether prosecutors plan to seek a bind-over to common pleas court. A detention hearing is scheduled for Friday morning.

Madaris was already in custody prior to Thursday’s announcement on charges related to Beatty’s slaying on Sept. 27, 2021.

Police say Beatty was walking on Lexington Avenue near Reading Road in Avondale when occupants of a passing car fired shots at him. Beatty died at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center.

Another murder suspect in that case, 16-year-old Dabloe Olagbemiro, was arrested on Nov. 19, 2021.

Sammie was shot on Oct. 12, 2021 in on Montgomery Road near the Interstate 71 overpass in Evanston. He died upon arrival at UCMC, police say.

Randolph died the next day, on Oct. 13, 2021, after he was shot on Jonathan Road just a quarter mile from where Sammie was shot, according to CPD.

Randolph, a student at Western Hills University High School, was walking home from school when he was shot, according to Pastor Peterson Mingo with CPD’s God Squad.

Another murder suspect in that case, 20-year-old Dezeon Jones, was arrested on March 8, 2022.

