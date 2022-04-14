Commonwealth’s Attorney rips Cincinnati leaders for ‘premature’ release of deadly officer-involved shooting video

COVINGTON, Ky. (WXIX) - Kenton County Commonwealth’s Attorney Rob Sanders called out some Cincinnati officials for their handling of the body camera video from the April 11 officer-involved shooting in Covington.

The Cincinnati Police Department released video Thursday showing the shooting death of 20-year-old Ali Coulter, who was a wanted murder suspect. Two Cincinnati officers shot Coulter after going to his mom’s home to investigate his whereabouts, Interim Police Chief Lt.C Teresa Theetge stated earlier this week.

Less than an hour after showing the video to the public for the first time, Sanders went on Twitter, saying the footage was released prematurely.

Sanders explained over a pair of tweets that releasing the body camera video hinders the investigation, which is led by Kentucky State Police, given the shooting location.

He continued in one tweet to say the City of Cincinnati was “specifically instructed not to release” the video.

Release of BWC evidence by CityofCincinnati prejudices our investigation. Its subject of a outstanding Grand Jury subpoena & city was specifically instructed NOT to release BWC. The flagrant &arrogant disregard for KY law & sovereignty obviously starts at the top in Cincinnati! — Rob Sanders (@KYprosecutor) April 14, 2022

The Kenton County Commonwealth’s Attorney did not stop there.

He followed with another tweet, saying Cincinnati’s acting City Manager John Curp lied to the media. Sanders did not mention what the specific lie was, but Curp did say Thursday he contacted Sanders’ office on Wednesday and was unable to reach Sanders.

Sanders said he was against releasing the video this soon, which Interim Police Chief Lt.C Theetge and others were well aware of, he claimed.

Also... the Cincinnati City Manager blatantly lied to the media. I spoke with his Police Chief and his legal department this morning and my position against premature release of evidence was made abundantly clear. — Rob Sanders (@KYprosecutor) April 14, 2022

Kentucky State Police’s investigation into the shooting is ongoing.

>> WARNING: Videos of officer-involved shooting contain graphic images <<

Theetge said Thursday KSP has interviewed the officers who fired their guns at Coulter. The two officers, Charles Knapp and Mark Longworth, are on paid administrative leave.

