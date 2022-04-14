Contests
Commonwealth’s Attorney rips Cincinnati leaders for ‘premature’ release of deadly officer-involved shooting video

Kenton County Commonwealth Attorney Rob Sanders
Kenton County Commonwealth Attorney Rob Sanders(Provided)
By Jared Goffinet and Courtney King
Published: Apr. 14, 2022 at 12:51 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
COVINGTON, Ky. (WXIX) - Kenton County Commonwealth’s Attorney Rob Sanders called out some Cincinnati officials for their handling of the body camera video from the April 11 officer-involved shooting in Covington.

The Cincinnati Police Department released video Thursday showing the shooting death of 20-year-old Ali Coulter, who was a wanted murder suspect. Two Cincinnati officers shot Coulter after going to his mom’s home to investigate his whereabouts, Interim Police Chief Lt.C Teresa Theetge stated earlier this week.

Less than an hour after showing the video to the public for the first time, Sanders went on Twitter, saying the footage was released prematurely.

Sanders explained over a pair of tweets that releasing the body camera video hinders the investigation, which is led by Kentucky State Police, given the shooting location.

He continued in one tweet to say the City of Cincinnati was “specifically instructed not to release” the video.

The Kenton County Commonwealth’s Attorney did not stop there.

He followed with another tweet, saying Cincinnati’s acting City Manager John Curp lied to the media. Sanders did not mention what the specific lie was, but Curp did say Thursday he contacted Sanders’ office on Wednesday and was unable to reach Sanders.

Sanders said he was against releasing the video this soon, which Interim Police Chief Lt.C Theetge and others were well aware of, he claimed.

Kentucky State Police’s investigation into the shooting is ongoing.

>> WARNING: Videos of officer-involved shooting contain graphic images <<

Theetge said Thursday KSP has interviewed the officers who fired their guns at Coulter. The two officers, Charles Knapp and Mark Longworth, are on paid administrative leave.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

