1 killed, 2 injured in Florence house fire
By Kim Schupp
Published: Apr. 14, 2022 at 9:07 AM EDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
FLORENCE, Ky. (WXIX) - One person was killed in a fire early Thursday in Florence.

Around 8 a.m., firefighters and EMS units were called to a fire at 30 Kelley Drive. While en route to the scene, crews were made aware that people might be inside the home, Fire/EMS Chief Rodney Wren explained.

More fire trucks and ambulances were then requested.

Crews arrived at the home to find heavy smoke coming from the residence and started searching inside, Wren said.

A woman had managed to get out of the home when firefighters arrived. Crews removed a second person from the Kelley Drive home, according to Wren.

A third person died at the scene, Wren said. That person’s identity has not been released.

