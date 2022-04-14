GRAPHIC: Police release bodycam video of deadly officer-involved shooting

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - WARNING: The videos below contain graphic content.

Cincinnati Police Department released on Thursday bodycam video regarding the officer-involving shooting that resulted in the death of 20-year-old Ali Coulter.

The shooting took place early Monday morning during a combined investigation between CPD’s Fugitive Apprehension Squad and Covington Police Department, according to CPD Interim Police Chief Teresa Theetge.

Theetge says that Coulter had an active murder warrant for the homicide of 28-year-old Christian Jones.

The Fugitive Apprehension Squad was at the residence of Ali’s mother to speak with her about his whereabouts. Theetge says that the officers did not know Coulter was home at the time.

Police released the bodycam video from Officers Mark Longworth and Charles Knapp, who discharged their weapons.

Video of the incident shows Officer Knapp entering the backyard of the residence when Coulter flees and jumps over a fence. Several officers, including Knapp, are heard in the video telling Coulter multiple times to drop his weapon.

The footage then shows Officers Knapp and Longworth confronting Coulter in front of a different residence.

A still from the bodycam footage shows Coulter with a firearm in his hand.

Both officers fire their weapons at Coulter and repeat their orders to throw away his weapon.

The officers secured the scene and then started to render aid to Coulter. Coulter ultimately succumbed to his injuries.

Theetge was unable to comment on the ongoing investigation by Kentucky State Police, but that the CPD officers involved were placed on a five-day administrative leave.

Theetge also mentions that in 2021, the Fugitive Apprehension Squad was responsible for 259 felony arrests. Forty-six of those arrests were for murder or aggravated murder. Ninety-two were for shooting suspects.

