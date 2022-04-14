Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Indiana man convicted of stalking former classmate

Cole Hornsby, 22, will sentenced on May 5 following his felony stalking conviction.
Cole Hornsby, 22, will sentenced on May 5 following his felony stalking conviction.(WXIX)
By Jared Goffinet
Published: Apr. 14, 2022 at 2:06 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DEARBORN COUNTY, Ind. (WXIX) - A 22-year-old Lawrenceburg man was convicted of felony stalking Wednesday.

Cole Hornsby, 22, faces two and a half years in prison following the conviction, according to Dearborn County Prosecutor Lynn Deddens.

While Hornsby was a student at East Central High School, he “became infatuated” with a classmate, the press release explained. The classmate did not reciprocate his advances, the release added.

His harassment of the victim escalated after he was expelled from school for having a gun, according to the press release.

Hornsby started calling the victim and even began showing up on the street she lived on, the release stated.

The victim obtained a civil protective order and testified that she wanted Hornsby to leave her alone and was scared by him and his actions.

“Hornsby’s actions have terrorized this victim,” Prosecutor Deddens said. “I am glad that jurors saw the evidence and convicted him. Convictions on the Level 6 Felonies, only carry a maximum sentence of two and a half years.”

Hornsby will be sentenced on May 5.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Storms moving through the Midwest Wednesday night caused heavy winds and at least one tornado...
Tornado touchdown in Indiana, storm damage through Northern Kentucky
The woman died about 20 minutes after the crash happened, according to the coroner's report.
Woman killed in West Chester crash identified
Monica Monique Wilcox
Mother of 8 arrested for child endangerment allegations
Jesika Walters
Cincinnati mother-of-three found safe after going missing
Damage from a head-on crash that killed one driver on Interstate 71 South Monday night.
Driver going wrong way on I-71 killed late Monday

Latest News

Wallaby escapes Memphis Zoo
Wallaby missing from Memphis Zoo after severe storms
The Ohio Supreme Court is ordering members of the state's redistricting commission to appear...
Ohio Supreme Court rejects 4th set of legislative maps
Firetruck
Police ID man killed in Clinton Co. house fire
Former Procter & Gamble CEO David Taylor is retiring in June as executive chairman with his...
P&G’s David Taylor to retire, CEO Jon Moeller adds role as board chair