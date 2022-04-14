Indiana man convicted of stalking former classmate

DEARBORN COUNTY, Ind. (WXIX) - A 22-year-old Lawrenceburg man was convicted of felony stalking Wednesday.

Cole Hornsby, 22, faces two and a half years in prison following the conviction, according to Dearborn County Prosecutor Lynn Deddens.

While Hornsby was a student at East Central High School, he “became infatuated” with a classmate, the press release explained. The classmate did not reciprocate his advances, the release added.

His harassment of the victim escalated after he was expelled from school for having a gun, according to the press release.

Hornsby started calling the victim and even began showing up on the street she lived on, the release stated.

The victim obtained a civil protective order and testified that she wanted Hornsby to leave her alone and was scared by him and his actions.

“Hornsby’s actions have terrorized this victim,” Prosecutor Deddens said. “I am glad that jurors saw the evidence and convicted him. Convictions on the Level 6 Felonies, only carry a maximum sentence of two and a half years.”

Hornsby will be sentenced on May 5.

