Local nurse needs prosthetic leg after being hit by car

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A UC Health nurse is still on the road to recovery after a car accident in February.

Kelly Smith has been a surgical tech at UC Health’s main campus for 14 years. In December, she graduated from nursing school and signed on to be an OR nurse.

Kelly’s fiancé, Eric Coleman, says that Kelly received her diploma in the mail on Feb. 25. Unfortunately, what was supposed to be a celebratory day for the couple ended up being a tragedy.

Eric tells FOX19 that while he and Kelly were stopped to fill up their gas tank, Kelly was hit by another car.

“She was just trying to help me, you know, fill up the gas,” Eric said. “By the time I tell her to get back in the car and that I had it...he hit her - that fast.”

Kelly took full impact from the collision and both of her legs were badly torn.

Kelly says, “I could not feel my legs anymore so I went into shock which is probably a good thing.”

Eric adds that he could see the ligaments in her leg, but that she remained calm on the scene and even helped direct emergency responders on what to do.

Since the collision, Kelly has been receiving treatment at the Daniel Drake Center.

Her left leg was amputated and the doctors are trying to help her right leg.

“[The doctors] told me that the best thing for that leg was to amputate it,” says Kelly.

She has undergone 12 surgeries and will need more. She says she plans on being at Drake for the next eight weeks.

After that, though, the road to recovery will still be long - building up strength in her right leg and working toward being able to walk on her own again.

“That leg had a lot of skin grafts put on it recently and we’re just waiting for those to heal and then we can go in and fix the bones,” Kelly said.

Kelly’s family has set up a GoFundMe to help pay for Kelly’s medical bills and the prosthetic leg that she will need.

Kelly and Eric have one piece of advice for those who hear their story.

“I just want people to pay more attention when they’re driving,” says Kelly. “I mean, we had our hazard lights on and we were right in front of them.”

