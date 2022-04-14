Contests
Man indicted for deadly fire that killed neighbor in Kennedy Heights

By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Apr. 14, 2022 at 3:42 PM EDT
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A man has been indicted on charges following the death of his neighbor in Kennedy Heights.

Stephen Lawson, 62, was indicted on charges of murder and aggravated arson (two counts) in connection with the death of Regena Mazion, 70, court records show.

Cincinnati police and fire officials said Lawson admitted to setting a fire in the 3600 block of Woodford Road, between Kennedy Avenue and Red Bank Road, sometime before 11 p.m. April 4.

>> First Report: Neighbor charged with murder, arson in fatal Kennedy Heights fire <<

Firefighters found Mazion inside the building and transported her to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, where she died from her injuries, according to the Cincinnati Police Homicide Unit.

The fire caused $149,897 in damage to the building, according to District Fire Chief, Nicholas Caligur.

Another resident was injured in the fire. That person was expected to be ok, the district chief said at the time of the fire.

