Man indicted for deadly fire that killed neighbor in Kennedy Heights

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A man has been indicted on charges following the death of his neighbor in Kennedy Heights.

Stephen Lawson, 62, was indicted on charges of murder and aggravated arson (two counts) in connection with the death of Regena Mazion, 70, court records show.

Cincinnati police and fire officials said Lawson admitted to setting a fire in the 3600 block of Woodford Road, between Kennedy Avenue and Red Bank Road, sometime before 11 p.m. April 4.

Firefighters found Mazion inside the building and transported her to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, where she died from her injuries, according to the Cincinnati Police Homicide Unit.

The fire caused $149,897 in damage to the building, according to District Fire Chief, Nicholas Caligur.

Another resident was injured in the fire. That person was expected to be ok, the district chief said at the time of the fire.

